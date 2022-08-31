Stephen Curry denied a charity of $500,000 by miraculously missing 9 shots in a row

Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry misses 9 consecutive attempts from the half-court in a bid to raise $500,000

Stephen Curry is a being straight out of a basketball-loving kid’s dreams. He is everything any young player could hope for. Barring of course his lack of dunking abilities.

The most phenomenal shooter in the history of the games has put the entire community in a trance. The man rarely misses. The baby-faced assassin holds the record for the longest three-point streak ever. 233 games in a row.

The debate discussing the GOAT will never cease. But Steph had laid the debate over the greatest shooter to rest. But even the best shooter of all time has his off days. He had one such day during the 2017 All-Star weekend.

Stephen Curry couldn’t make a shot fall in front of Michael B, Jordan, Reggie Miller, and DJ Khaled

In 2017, Kyrie Irving and Eric Gordon dueled in the 3-point contest finals. Gordon beat Kyrie to win the trophy. Post which began an all-in celebrity shootout competition that included some fairly big names.

Michael B. Jordan, Reggie Miller, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, and DJ Khaled shot three-pointers for one minute. Every made shot would make money for the Saeger Strong foundation. All the celebrities and shooters were able to make $130,000.

Later, Curry was given the opportunity to raise $500,000 by making one shot from the half-court. Chef Curry, in all his glory, requested three shots. Curry, who is worth $160 million, missed 9 straight shots to everyone’s amusement.

Is Curry’s last season’s shooting slump a cause for concern?

Stephen Curry went through one of the worst shooting slumps of his career. He made only 38% of his threes while attempting 11.7 shots and scored 6.5 points per game less than in 2020-21.

In the finals, Golden State Warriors dominated every team in their path. They were relentless in their offense and defense and Curry was their unanimous leader.

He led with an example. However, his game 5 performance finally proved he can have bad days too. Curry shot 9 attempts and landed 0 from beyond the arc, effectively ending his 233-game streak.

Combined with his shooting slump in the regular season, his streak-ending finals game may spell a decline for the baby-faced assassin. While we may speculate, only the next season will reveal whether his peak is in the past or the future.

