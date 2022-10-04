Peyton Manning & Eli Manning Hilariously Roast Stephen Curry Over Benign Youth Football Picture

Peyton and Eli Manning came across Stephen Curry’s youth football picture after which, Monday Night Football with the QB brothers turned into Curry roasting session.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning is an absolute fan favorite. Their take on the plays, on the players and of course, Peyton’s commentary on how poor time management skills some of the NFL teams possess is incredibly fun to watch.

Moreover, time and again, special guests join the show to add more flavor to the commentary. This time around, when the Los Angeles Rams were up against the San Francisco 49ers, the Manning brothers were joined by NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

While the game turned out to be an entertaining clash with Jimmy Garoppolo again proving his worth, the highlight of Monday Night Football was the roasting session of Stephen Curry.

A picture of young Steph dressed up in football attire was shown on the screen which gave Peyton and Eli a golden chance to playfully destroy Curry.

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning can’t stop laughing at Stephen Curry’s youth football picture

Peyton asked for Stephen’s youth football picture to be presented on the screen again as he wanted to take another look at his thigh pads. “Compare those thigh pads Eli to what NFL players wear today,” Peyton said.

“First of all, they don’t even wear them, they wear knee pads, the knee pads are shin pads,” the Manning brothers said in unison after which, even Curry couldn’t stop himself from laughing hysterically.

However, Peyton wasn’t done yet. As the main screen zoomed into the pads of one of the Rams player, Peyton again asked Curry to take a close look at them. “My mum wanted me to wear every piece of equipment,” Curry replied.

Peyton & Eli are cooking @StephenCurry30 for his youth football days 😂 pic.twitter.com/6H97xdPy8Z — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 4, 2022

It was indeed a fun night for Monday Night Football fans and for the 49ers fans. However, we can’t say the same thing about the admirers of last season’s Super Bowl champion LA Rams.

Led by Garoppolo, the 49ers registered a comprehensive 24-9 win against their opponents. While the team from Los Angeles tried scripting a comeback in the third quarter, they were absolutely blown away in the final quarter.

This win will give loads of confidence to Garoppolo who is looking well set to reclaim his lost glory. On the other, the Rams have a lot to think about.

