“Stephen Curry, Ray Allen, Damian Lillard, and now Klay Thompson”: The Splash Brother joins an elite company after recording the most number of career playoff games with 8 made threes

Recording his 4th career playoff game with 8 made threes, Klay Thompson ties Stephen Curry, Ray Allen, and Damian Lillard for the most in NBA history.

Game 6 Klay Thompson is no myth.

After a poor performance in Game 5, with a horrendous box plus-minus of -45, Thompson had one of his best outings in this postseason. Scoring 30 points, grabbing 8 rebounds, along with 2 assists, and 3 blocks, The Splash Brother co-led his team to a 110-96 win resulting in GSW’s qualification to the Western Conference Finals.

8 Threes Klay Thompson 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2gyJIUHd5W — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 14, 2022

It was the two guard’s 4th career playoff game with 8 threes made, tying him with Stephen Curry, Ray Allen, and Damian Lillard for the most in NBA history.

Klay Thompson recorded his 4th career playoff game with 8 made threes, tying Ray Allen, Steph Curry, and Damian Lillard for most in NBA history. 2 of Thompson’s previous 3 instances came in Game 6’s. pic.twitter.com/80RskhBoWX — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 14, 2022

NBA Twitter lauds Klay Thompson for his impressive Game 6 performance

As soon as Thompson put up the game-winning performance, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

klay thompson hitting big shots in the playoffs is like a jumping into a giant swimming pool full of the softest teddy bears except but for your heart — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 14, 2022

Klay Thompson when it’s Game 6 pic.twitter.com/GHkMLffByu — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 14, 2022

Game 6 Klay 🐐🐐🐐 — O🅿️timistic Warriors fan (@GoIdenState) May 14, 2022

Klay Thompson every Game 6 pic.twitter.com/udFutBcRm1 — Alex 👋 #ThankYouDeebo (@dbs408) May 14, 2022

Came across this note while poking around in the 4th quarter. They don’t call it Game 6 Klay for nothing ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/ZkCcwjCdF9 — Jake Ostrove (@JakeOstrove) May 14, 2022

The Warriors will now face the winner of the Suns-Mavericks series in the Western Conference Finals starting on May 18th.