“Stephen Curry Ruined the Dunk Contest!”: When Giannis Antetokounmpo Blamed Warriors Star for Messing Up All-Star Weekend Showstopper

Stephen Curry is one of the most unique basketball players we’ve ever seen. The 6’2″ guard has a rather small frame compared to the average NBA player. However, Steph found a way to use his size to his advantage and dominate the NBA. One will be lying if they refuse to acknowledge that Steph has been one of the best players over the past decade.

More than his dominance on the NBA floor, it was the manner in which Curry exhibited the same which caught the people’s eyes. From an NBA where the three-point shot was an option, it has now evolved to where the three-pointer is an absolute necessity.

The lion’s share of the credit for the change goes to Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry. However, just like any other change, this one came with its own backlash. Curry faced the same at the hands of Giannis Antetokounmpo at the 2022 All-Star Weekend.

Giannis Antetokounmpo blames Stephen Curry for dull Dunk Contest

For the longest time, one of the key attractions during the All-Star event used to be the Dunk Contest. However, over the past few years, the quality of the Dunk Contest has declined exponentially. The last decent Dunk Contest we witnessed was in 2016, when Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine went head-to-head in Toronto.

At the 2022 All-Star Weekend, we saw Cole Anthony, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Obi Toppin, and Jalen Green. Toppin and JTA made it to the final round, with Toppin winning the whole contest.

This time, however, we saw many more missed/failed attempts than we’re used to seeing. Giannis Antetokounmpo saw the same and couldn’t help but comment about it. He went to Stephen Curry and pinned the blame on him.

Giannis and Steph chopping it up during ASW

Is Steph responsible for the bad Dunk Contests?

Stephen Curry changed the way the modern-day game of basketball is played. He showed the potential the three-pointer line carries, and how it’s important to harness the true value of the same. However, this has led to a lot of kids hoisting up more threes than any other shot.

Steph had talked about it before, and asked people to stop tagging him and blaming him for horrible shots that the others take.

While he may be the reason why more people attempt shooting from a distance, he never told anyone to stop dunking. Sure, people may think 3 is bigger than 2, but then they need to remember how much harder it is to shoot from the deep than scoring from the paint.

