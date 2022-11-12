“Splash Brother, Baby Faced Assassin, or Human Torch!”: $170 Million Stephen Curry Chooses His Favorite Nickname

November 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after making a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Whenever you ask someone which NBA player is the most entertaining to watch, there is a high chance they may name Stephen Curry. The Warriors’ superstar has a wide array of moves he can use on his opponents, can score from any point on the court, and has the uncanny ability to take any game over.

After a strong start to his NBA career, Steph received major setbacks in the form of back-to-back ankle surgeries. When he returned in the 2012-13 season, he came out with a will to prove that he was worth the 4-year, $44 Million contract the Warriors had just offered him.

Over the course of time, Steph became the best show in the NBA. He became the league’s all-time three-point leader, won 4x Championships, and achieved a lot many things. Over the years, fans have had many nicknames for Curry. On one particular episode of Knuckleheads, Steph sits and rates them all.

Stephen Curry picks his favorite nickname

Over the years, Steph has won the admiration of millions of fans around the world. He’s been called many nicknames, ranging from Baby Faced Assassin to Chef Curry and more. Steph joined Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles on the Knuckleheads podcast. There, they talked about everything related to Steph, from his childhood to the younger guys on the team.

During the show, the hosts asked Steph his favorite nickname.

Curry replied and said that ‘Splash Brothers’ is his favorite nickname. However, when it comes to individual nicknames, ‘Baby Faced Assassin’ takes the mantle. He was given the nickname during his days at Davidson, and the same has just stuck with the Warriors’ star.

A few of the other popular nicknames that Steph has are Human Torch, Chef Curry, The Golden Boy, and more. However, none of them hold the same position as the Baby Faced Assassin.

Is Steph the better Human Torch or does the name suit Klay Thompson better?

Stephen Curry has the uncanny ability to turn the game around and knock down big shots after the other. He can turn hot at any given moment and turn the game on its head. There arent many that can compete with Steph when it comes to this, maybe except his own teammate.

Just like his Splash Brother, Klay Thompson can change the entire game’s tide with just a few strokes. Klay has the confidence to hoist up the eleventh shot, even if he’s missed the first 10. We all saw when he knocked down 14 triples for the NBA record.

In my opinion, Human Torch is better suited for Klay than his Splash Brother.