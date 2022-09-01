“Knicks really let him son them!”: Lover Boy Trae Young’s cringe Tik Tok resurfaces

Trae Young’s infamous TikTok resurfaces and you haven’t lived a day in your life if you haven’t seen it

Tare Young, man.

These past playoffs may not have been quite as successful for the man, but the 2021 playoffs were definitely it.

The Bing Bongs went crazy. But so did this man’s menace energy against the Knicks fanbase.

Game after game he found a new way to burn the fanbase to ashes. And while yes, he did take a few blows to the face… or rather his hairline, he made it out as the father of this historic franchise.

That alone stands as a mark of shame for the team, and its fans. But, recently a TikTok of their father resurfaced of their dear old dad during his younger years. And well, let’s just say, the embarrassment is real.

Trae Young’s lover boy TikTok will have you in tears

Whether those are tears of laughter or pain, that depends on which NBA team you support.

Either way, how about we show you this visual gold we’ve been hyping up so darn much?

Take a gander at the clip in the tweet below.

This Trae Young TikTok will forever be hilarious 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/e0pAXIzt4d — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) August 31, 2022

And as we mentioned earlier, NBA Twitter went absolutely bonkers over it.

Knicks really let him son them 💀💀 — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) September 1, 2022

He made the video for KD 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/lLzcX9FfYc — Kevin Joel Jiménez (@Boss_jimenezzz) September 1, 2022

Light skin shit — The OPTIMIST (@10thstreetblack) September 1, 2022

As for us, we think this meme aptly describes everybody’s face within our team.

When Doc Rivers does the meme face pic.twitter.com/ofyBLHNdbb — Dan McQuade (@dhm) October 23, 2019

Frankly, it is a shame that this man hasn’t found the time to give us more clips just like this one. But hey, maybe Kevin Durant could convince… right after he learns how to use it properly himself.

Kevin Durant’s first post on Tiktok pic.twitter.com/B5OQVmkEKW — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) July 23, 2022

