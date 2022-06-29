“Stephen Curry, thank you because they were going to f**king destroy me”: Draymond Green discloses what he told the GSW MVP after an iconic 43-point Game 4 vs the Celtics

As Stephen Curry carried the Warriors to a much-needed Game 4 win, Draymond Green revealed why he thanked his long-time teammate.

After overcoming several legit title contenders, the Golden State Warriors managed to win the 2022 championship. Winning this year’s title marked the franchise’s 4th time lifting the Larry O’Brien hardware in the 6 finals appearances they’ve made since 2015.

Stephen Curry had some of the most incredible finals performances of all time, as he went on to average 31.2 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals on his way to win his first-ever, long-awaited Bill Russell Finals MVP hardware.

Apart from a rough Game 5, Curry had sensational performances throughout the series against the Boston Celtics. However, looking back, The Baby-Faced Assassin’s 43-point explosion in Game 4 was the most vital production of the entire series.

“I think Stephen Curry visibly saw that I was struggling”: Draymond Green

In order to avoid a 3-1 deficit, Chef Curry went on a scoring rampage recording 43 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists on an incredible 53.8/50/88.9 shooting split.

Carrying the team on his back, Steph’s historic outing was the reason why GSW managed to grab a 107-97 Game 4 win, tying the series 2 games apiece.

For Draymond Green, he had a subpar game, to say the least. The former DPOY put up merely 2 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists while shooting a horrific 14.3% from the field.

In his collaboration podcast episode with JJ Redick, Dray revealed how he went on to thank his 2-time MVP teammate after the Boston crowd left him “rattled”. Green disclosed:

“I was a little rattled and I’m never rattled, because it was just unexpected. You expect the boos, you expect people screaming and yelling at you, but I never expected 21,000 people to be yelling ‘F**k you Draymond.’ And then you’re running down the court, and on the sideline, it’s ‘F**k you, b***h.’

So I was a little thrown off by it on top of it, I was struggling playing. What you dive into is your game, but I couldn’t really dive into that because I was struggling. And I think he visibly saw that. At the end of Game 4 on the court, I said Thank You because they were going to f*****g destroy me.”



Without a doubt, Curry’s Game 4 heroics will go down as one of the best individual displays we’ve ever seen.

