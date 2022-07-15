“Stephen Curry, this kid really took ‘night-night’ 1 step further”: NBA Twitter reacts as a Filipino kid adds his own customization to the GSW MVP’s famous celebration

Stephen Curry was as animated as we’ve seen him during the 2022 playoffs run. His ‘night night’ celebration, in particular, became extremely famous.

Unarguably, Stephen Curry is one of the most humble superstars in the league. Despite knowing his greatness, the GSW leader doesn’t trash talk or boast… often.

However, during this 2022 postseason, Chef Curry was extraordinarily animated and hyped, to say the least. In all the series, Steph would have several celebrations – his usual shimmying and the “ring me” celebration in Game 6 of the finals. There was one particular celebration Steph suddenly invented, that he stuck with throughout the course of the playoffs – the ‘night-night’ celebration.

Stephen Curry ficou VICIADO em “Night Night” pic.twitter.com/kyUL6KriM5 — Point Guard Ruim (@PGruim) June 22, 2022

In no time, this celebration has become way too famous. And now people and even other athletes have been hitting the ‘night-night’ pretty regularly.

Cutch hit Steph’s iconic “night night” celebration after a home run [via @TheCUTCH22 /IG] pic.twitter.com/p9pMubYHRE — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) June 26, 2022

Also Read: Stephen Curry making $40.2 million in 5 games was more than what Magic Johnson earned in over 900 games

NBA Twitter reacts as a Filipino kid adds his own twist to the Stephen Curry ‘ night-night’ celebration

Even kids all over the world are pulling out this celebration. A recent video went viral on social media, where a Filipino kid added his own customization to the celebration and actually went to the floor and lay down after sinking in a shot.

Have a look at the clip.

Yo @StephenCurry30 this Filipino kid is doing the Night Night better than yours (h/t) Bossjell pic.twitter.com/xHcvDYNELK — x (@stephcshimmy) July 15, 2022

In no time, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

Bro did an irl 2K animation — Ayrthon (@ayrthonupnext) July 15, 2022

@StephenCurry30 has to bless the world with this version of his iconic night night celebration in an NBA game next season. The Xmas day game?? The Allstar game?? @StephenCurry30 — YENNOS .ORG (@iamyennos) July 15, 2022

I’m callin it now steph gonna start doing this while the ball still I’m the air while he’s turned around — Sevinx (@Micah5ive) July 15, 2022

@StephenCurry30 this is what? Night night don’t let the bed bugs bite level — Jehan (@Jehan0296) July 15, 2022

While it’s highly unlikely, we sure would love to see Steph do this version of the celebration in the upcoming season. Perhaps, maybe in the All-Star Game.

Also Read: 185 lbs Stephen Curry’s pregame meal is wife Ayesha Curry’s specially cooked Spaghetti!