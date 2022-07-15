Basketball

“Stephen Curry, this kid really took ‘night-night’ 1 step further”: NBA Twitter reacts as a Filipino kid adds his own customization to the GSW MVP’s famous celebration

“Stephen Curry, this kid really took ‘night-night’ 1 step further": NBA Twitter reacts as a Filipino kid adds his own customization to the GSW MVP’s famous celebration
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan: When and where to watch SL vs PAK Galle Test?
Next Article
"Driving at 300 km/h in Nürburgring"– George Russell's $150,000 'Love at First Sight' Mercedes AMG GT S Coupe
NBA Latest Post
“Stephen Curry, this kid really took ‘night-night’ 1 step further": NBA Twitter reacts as a Filipino kid adds his own customization to the GSW MVP’s famous celebration
“Stephen Curry, this kid really took ‘night-night’ 1 step further”: NBA Twitter reacts as a Filipino kid adds his own customization to the GSW MVP’s famous celebration

Stephen Curry was as animated as we’ve seen him during the 2022 playoffs run. His…