Stephen Curry, Who Has Been Penalized $75,000 Because of His Mouthguard, Was Once Fined for Flopping

May 25, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the second half against the Houston Rockets in game four of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs. at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry once received a $5000 fine for violating NBA’s ‘Anti-Flopping’ Rules in a Playoff Game

The Golden State Warriors seem to be finding their way back to being the dominant team that won the 2022 NBA Championship. After going 3-7 to start their season, the Warriors have an 8-3 record in their last 11 games. While Stephen Curry has been a consistent bright light for the team, the other players have been starting to chip in as well.

Yesterday, the Warriors recorded their second road win of the season, with a dominant 137-114 win over the Timberwolves.

Late in the game, Draymond Green received a technical foul for cheering on a Jordan Poole shot from the sidelines. The call was very controversial, and Stephen Curry decided to have his buddy’s back. On the next possession, Steph celebrated a Donte DiVincenzo make, and got a technical foul for himself as well.

Steph trying to prove a point to the refs? 😅 pic.twitter.com/Z99AhITa5q — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 27, 2022

This made us wonder about the other times he’s received absurd calls.

Also Read: “You Don’t Give me Credit Because LeBron James Got the Block”: JR Smith Dissects the 2016 Championship Clinching Move

Stephen Curry was once fined $5000 for ‘flopping’

In 2015, the Golden State Warriors were a young and hungry team, making their first deep playoff run in a long time. After taking down the Pelicans and the Grizzlies, the Dubs faced the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals.

After leading for most of the game, the Warriors seemed to be getting in trouble when James Harden had a big 4th quarter. However, Stephen Curry’s 34 points, including 11 in the 4th quarter, helped the Dubs seal a 110-106 win. With 3 minutes left in the game, Steph made a huge triple putting the Dubs up 106-97.

However, after the game, the NBA announced that they’d be fining the 2015 MVP $5000 for violating the league’s Anti-Flopping Rules.

From the play, it was clear that there was contact by Jason Terry. Sure, Curry sold the same a little as well. Players have done way worse to sell contact, Steph somehow got stuck on the radar.

Also Read: “Propelled us to this Great Victory!”: $70 Million Star Klay Thompson Impresses HIMSELF With ‘Great Vocabulary’

Steph has been fined $75,000 over his mouthguard.

If you’ve watched the Golden State Warriors play any time in the past decade, you’d have seen that Stephen Curry always has one thing on him when he plays. No, it isn’t a wristband, headband, or anything of sentimental value. We’re talking about his mouthguard that the 6ft 2″ guard can’t stop chewing on.

Despite being a calm and composed player, Steph too loses his cool sometimes. In 2016, during Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Steph was mad about a call, and threw his mouthguard in frustration. It ended up hitting a fan, which led to a $25,000 fine being levied on Steph.

Then, in 2017, the Warriors were playing the Grizzlies when Steph was frustrated about the lack of foul calls. He got mad and threw his mouthguard, which seemed like he was throwing it at the official. He was ejected from the game, and later fined $50,000 for the same.

$75,000 over mouthguards. That’s a hefty price to pay. However, when you’re worth over $160 Million like Steph, $75,000 may not be much.

Also Read: “I’m K*lling EVERYONE For This, Including Me!”: Fans Are Beside Themselves as Stephen Curry Gets No Call From Officials, Despite Potential Flagrant Foul