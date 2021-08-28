“Stephen Curry won his 2nd MVP in a row and also finished 4th in Most Improved Player!”: Crazy stats remind us how spectacular the Warriors’ star’s 2015-16 season truly was

A crazy statistic shows how great a season Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry have in 2015-16 and how it’s often overlooked

One of the biggest nightmares for any basketball player is to go up against someone who cannot seem to miss. Well, that was the entire league, when they matched up with Stephen Curry in 2015-16. Coming off fresh from his first NBA Championship, and an MVP honor, Stephen Curry showed no indications of slowing down.

Curry averaged 23.8 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game in his first MVP season. However, in 2015-16, Curry boosted those numbers by a lot. He put up 30.1 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.4 rebounds a game in 2015-16. That, along with leading the Warriors to the best regular-season record ever (73-9), led to Steph winning back-to-back MVP honors. The season Curry had resulted in him becoming the only unanimous MVP the league has ever seen.

Stephen Curry finished 4th in Most Improved Player running in 2015-16

While everyone knows about how great a season Stephen Curry has, not a lot of people know how big that was for him too, as a player. Coming off a championship, there were still a lot of haters and naysayers doubting the Chef, and he had a chip on his shoulder.

Steph showed up, and he did that in a major way. One usually sees some small jump in numbers between two MVP seasons of a player. However, Stephen Curry had a whole 6.3 points differential, and he made 116 3s more. He also led the team from a 67-15 record, to a 73-9 record. Steph’s improvement was so major, he ended up finishing 4th in the Most Improved Player running.

Steph’s 2016 season was so insane that he was 4th in MIP voting the year after he won MVP lmao pic.twitter.com/7VGcNhahhw — ً (@StephRevengeSZN) August 27, 2021

After coming off a career season last year, it would be interesting to see what Curry we get next season. If he can keep up his production, the Warriors are sure to cause some major upsets in the upcoming season.