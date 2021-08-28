Basketball

“Stephen Curry won his 2nd MVP in a row and also finished 4th in Most Improved Player!”: Crazy stats remind us how spectacular the Warriors’ star’s 2015-16 season truly was

"Stephen Curry won his 2nd MVP in a row and also finished 4th in Most Improved Player!": NBA Twitter reacts to crazy numbers from the Warriors' star's 2015-16 season
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Charles Barkley is a selfish guy and did not have the desire to win": Scottie Pippen openly criticized the former Suns MVP following their ugly fall-out in Houston
Next Article
"Logo LeBron James was unreal!": Jamal Crawford references interesting video of Laker superstar making shots from half-court
Latest NBA News
"Kanye West is a master at his craft": Kevin Durant reveals how he reviewed Donda during Olympics preparation
“Kanye West is a master at his craft”: Kevin Durant reveals how he reviewed Donda during Olympics preparation

Kevin Durant was one of the select few people to whom Kanye West sent samples…