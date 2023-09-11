“Nothing Wrong with a Little Party”: Known For Celebrating Stephen Curry’s Games in Style, Sonya Curry Slams Coco Gauff’s Haters With Her Affirmation

Coco Gauff made history by becoming one of the youngest winners of the 2023 US Open at age 19. The World No.3 in singles defeated Arnya Sabalenka in three sets to become the first American teenager to win the tournament since Serena Williams in 1999. Interestingly, Gauff’s celebratory dance at the moment, when she realized she had won, was seen critically by many tennis fans and other analysts. However, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s mom, Sonya Curry, came in full support of Coco celebrating her massive win with some ‘little party’ of her own on the court.

This win marks Coco Gauff’s first grand slam and tennis major victory ever. After a rather average start, Gauff overwhelmed soon-to-be World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in a 2-6,6-3,6-2 victory, much to the delight of the crowd supporting her. Besides climbing up the ranks as World No.3 in singles, Gauff is also currently ranked No. 1 in the doubles category.

Sonya Curry backs Coco Gauff’s energetic celebration after winning her first-ever Grand Slam

This is not the first time Coco Gauff displayed her energetic celebratory energy to the crowd at the US Open. Almost eleven years back, when Coco was aged 8, she was spotted dancing in the stands while watching the US Open with her parents. This celebration was nothing more than Gauff trying to relive that moment after winning her first-ever tennis major. However, there are always critics with their scathing remarks to ruin the mood for Gauff and her fans.

Stephen Curry’s mother Sonya has come in support of Coco’s energetic celebrations on the tennis court. She shared a video of Coco’s dance on her Instagram story and wrote in the caption,

“Do that dang thang!! Ain’t nothing wrong with a little party!!”

Perhaps, Sonya Curry might have seen a little bit of herself in young Coco’s celebrations. In Game 5 of the 2015 NBA Finals, Stephen Curry gave the Warriors a double-digit lead with a three-pointer late in the game. To celebrate this moment, Sonya Curry showed off her dance moves to celebrate her son’s victory over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Have a look at Sonya Curry’s dance from the video below.

Sonya Curry once danced to celebrate a half-court shot that she hit during the All-Star weekend

The Curry family’s shooting prowess in basketball seems to be running in their genes. Just like Steph Curry, his mother Sonya once stunned the crowd with an impressive half-court basket during the 2019 All-Star weekend. Having made such a difficult shot, Sonya Curry was seen running around the court in celebration and dancing alongside her son Steph, and husband Dell Curry.

Sonya Curry always had that celebratory and party-animal vibe with her, that Steph carries very well on-court. There have been numerous instances where we have seen Steph Curry celebrating crucial shots and game-wins with his iconic poses and gestures on camera. Well, now we know where he got all of this sass coming from!