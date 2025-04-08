Blissfully Unaware Sonya Curry Reveals How She Once Forgot Steph Curry, Seth and Sydel at School

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Sonya Curry, mother of Stephen Curry, looks on from the stands during the second half in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Whenever the Curry family walks into a room, everyone notices. Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is one of the most recognizable figures in sports history. However, that wasn’t always the case. During their adolescent years, Stephen and his two siblings, Seth and Sydel, would slip through their parents’ grasp. But nothing beats the instance when their mother, Sonya, forgot her children at school.

Sonya is an extremely self-motivated woman. She didn’t let the legacy of her ex-husband and former NBA player Dell Curry craft her. In 1995, Sonya founded the Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman, in North Carolina. All three of her children were students at the school.

During the time her students attended the school, Sonya oversaw operations there. The routine for each day was consistent. After the school day, Sonya would gather Steph, Seth and Sydel and head home. But one day, that didn’t happen.

Sonya recently joined her daughter Sydel and her cohost, Cameron Brink, on their Straight to Cam podcast. Sydel took the opportunity to ask her mother about that infamous moment and what was going through her head.

“My sister called me,” Sonya said. “She was like, ‘Did you forget something? Is it quiet in your house?’ I was like, ‘No. I’m just cooking dinner.’ She said, ‘Sonya, who are you cooking for?’ And I was like, ‘My children!'”

Sonya couldn’t believe that she had forgotten her children at school. The problem was they lived quite a distance from the school, so she asked her sister to drop the children home, since she was already in the middle of cooking.

At the moment, Sonya’s heart filled with anxiety. However, she can now laugh about it. Sydel remains confused about how her mother could forget all three of them. She joined her mother’s laughter but once gave her the look of death.

Sonya wanted 10 grandkids, Sydel wouldn’t oblige

Sonya has witnessed the lives she has brought to this planet do great things. Aside from wanting to see them achieve their dreams, she also wanted them to conceive many children. Her goal was to have 10 grandchildren. Her prompt to her daughter didn’t land smoothly.

Sydel has two children with her husband, Suns guard, Damion Lee. They have one son, Daxon, and a daughter, Daryn. Sonya is a joyful grandmother to Sydel’s two kids. She loves her grandkids so much that she suggested the idea of adding another one to the family.

“Half a year back, I saw her, and I was like ‘I hope you’ll have one more, maybe 2,'” Sonya said. “And she gave me the look of death. She sent me right to hell with that one.”

Sydel had no intentions of adding another to the family but is now expecting baby #3. Looks like Sonya’s dreams will come true after all.