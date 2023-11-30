“I Live for Stuff Like That”: Zion Williamson Expresses Excitement for Upcoming In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals Against the Kings

After going 1-2 in their three-game road trip, the New Orleans Pelicans began their two-game homestand with a clash against the Philadelphia 76ers. Going up against the Joel Embiid-less Philly team, Willie Green’s boys were expected to clinch the win. Backed by a solid performance by Zion Williamson, the Louisiana side grabbed a huge 124-114 victory yesterday.

Tyrese Maxey was the best player for the Sixers. However, Zion Williamson was the undisputed star of the matchup. The 6ft 6” forward played just 33 minutes to put up 33 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals on an excellent 91.7% FG. Following their 10th win of the 2023-2024 campaign, Williamson was asked to speak about the Pelicans’ In-Season Tournament quarterfinal clash against the Sacramento Kings.

Expressing his excitement as he prepares for the knockout stages, Zanos displayed faith in himself. “I think I live for stuff like that. Cause in those moments… There ain’t no tomorrow. You gotta figure this out right now. That’s when you see the best come out in people,” he explained.

The Pelicans side have surely seen a resurgence this season with a healthy Zion Williamson at the helm. With Brandon Ingram in form as well, the New Orleans side will be a tough matchup for the Sacramento Kings.

Zion Williamson and Co. are 3-1 in the In-Season Tournament

After losing their first In-Season Tournament clash against the Houston Rockets, there were several naysayers who wrote the Pelicans off. However, redeeming themselves in fine fashion, the Pels defied all odds and defeated the Dallas Mavericks, the Denver Nuggets, and the Los Angeles Clippers to win the West Group B.

CJ McCollum missed out on 12 games due to an injury. In those 12 games, the Pelicans went 7-5. However, in only his first game returning to the lineup, McCollum had a significant impact. Dropping 20 points and dishing out 5 assists, CJ was extremely impressive. Certainly, his addition should help during their quarterfinal bout against the Sacramento Kings on 4th December.

By advancing to the quarterfinals of the newly introduced tournament, each member of the Pelicans has guaranteed themselves a cash prize of $50,000. They would end up earning $100,000 per player if they advance to the semifinals. If they finish as the finalists of the tournament, every player on the roster will receive $200,000. However, it is certain that the Pelicans will make a push to win the whole thing and receive the $500,000 per player grand prize.