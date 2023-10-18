Crediting 35 Y/o Stephen Curry For His Warriors Career, Steve Kerr Claims The 2x MVP Is In Better Shape Than Anybody On The Team

June 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and head coach Steve Kerr celebrate after game four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to complete a four-game sweep. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In 2014, the Golden State Warriors made one of the biggest decisions in the franchise’s history. They hired former Chicago Bulls player, Steve Kerr to be their head coach. Since then, Kerr has coached the Dubs for eight straight seasons and is getting ready to coach his ninth. Through it all, he has been tied to the hip with Stephen Curry and the rest of the Warriors’ stars. Recently, Kerr went a long way to highlight the impact superstars like Steph have had on his career. Speaking to SiriusXM NBA Radio he credited Curry and the other stars he’s worked with for his success. Moreover, he also spoke about his star’s fitness levels and raved about how he’s in such great shape heading into the 2023-2024 season.

Advertisement

Steve Kerr credits Stephen Curry for his success as head coach of the Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr has had the pleasure of coaching the Golden State Warriors for close to a decade now. During his tenure there, he has led the Warriors to winning four NBA championships, forming a proud dynasty in San Francisco in the process. However, by his own admission, this is in no way because of his own brilliance, but rather the brilliance of his superstar point guard, Stephen Curry.

In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Kerr credited Steph for all his success in the NBA as a head coach. He rather hilariously even believes the only reason he still has a job is thanks to the brilliance that Curry displays on the court every day. A brilliance that has propelled the three-point shooting specialist into the conversation regarding the GOAT point guard.

Advertisement

To be fair to Coach Kerr, he is, at least, in part, right. While his tactics and strategy are exceptional, Chef Curry is the reason why the Dubs have, in many people’s eyes, been the best team in the 21st century. The championships aside, the Warriors revolutionized the game of basketball, turning it into a three-point shooting game. Additionally, they also broke the regular season wins record that was set by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls back in 1995-1996. A team that Kerr himself was a part of.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNBA/status/1714310299476472185?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Kerr’s praise for Steph, his accomplishments, and the contributions he has made to the Warriors franchise is understandable. However, he doesn’t expect the two-time MVP to slow down anytime soon. With the 2023-2024 season just around the corner, Kerr believes Curry is looking fitter than ever, even at the age of 35. According to him, Steph is by far the fittest player on the team and that is undoubtedly good news for the Dubs.

Steph still feels like he is in the prime of his career and is ready to push for more championships

In July of 2023, Stephen Curry was interviewed by PBS about his career and his documentary “Underrated”. Delving into his time in the NBA, Steph revealed that the best is yet to come. He spoke about how he still feels like he is in the prime of his career and is more than ready to pursue more championship rings.

At the age of 35, many would doubt this statement, but this is Steph we are talking about. In his age-34 season, he averaged a whopping 29 points, six rebounds, and six assists per game. Clearly, he still has something in him.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Safe to say the 2023-2024 season will be one to watch for the Dubs’ faithful. The team has assembled a new and improved roster and will be eyeing a fifth championship in the 21st century. One thing is for sure, if they hope to do so, they will need Steph running on all cylinders.