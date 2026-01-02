Steve Kerr Reveals Why the Warriors Haven’t Gone All-In to Get a Superstar With Steph Curry

As long as Stephen Curry is playing basketball, the Golden State Warriors’ goal is to win an NBA championship. Unfortunately, their team simply isn’t good enough, or that has been the case this season at least. They could very well turn it around if they decide to buy in on another star to surround Curry. However, Steve Kerr reveals pulling the trigger on a deal isn’t as easy as many think.

It has been a gradual fall from grace since the Warriors won an NBA title in 2022. The following season, the Warriors reached the second round before the Los Angeles Lakers sent them home. In the 2023-24 season, they missed the postseason entirely.

Last year sparked some hope within the franchise after they landed Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. Despite a 48-34 record, the Warriors found themselves fighting for their playoff lives in the Play-In Tournament. Unfortunately, they suffered the same fate as they once did in 2023 with an elimination in the second round.

Things have reached a new low as the Warriors hold an 18-16 record. Although Curry has tallied multiple outstanding performances, it is barely enough to lead the team to victory. It’s clear the two-time MVP needs some help, but it won’t be coming anytime soon.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed the rationale behind the team’s decision to be complacent for this long.

“All you have to do is look at some of these teams out there that have given up the world for a star player, and now they’re looking around like the Clippers, no picks, Phoenix, no picks. Phoenix, no picks. Milwaukee, no picks,” Kerr said on the Tom Tolbert Show.

Kerr certainly has a great point. All of the teams he listed are in dire situations because they tried to swing for a home run player.

The Los Angeles Clippers traded their entire future to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Paul George. Fast forward to today, the Thunder have capitalized on that deal to build a championship roster, while the Clippers failed in their pursuit of a title with George.

“You can really paint yourself into a corner if you’re risky and irresponsible,” Kerr said.

The Suns and Bucks suffered the same fate with their respective deals to acquire Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard. Golden State had the opportunity to do something similar with potential deals to land either Lauri Markkanen or Paul George.

It makes sense why the Warriors expressed caution, but it doesn’t change the fact that they could definitely benefit from the addition of another star. The team will certainly move on from Jonathan Kuminga, who may be enough to give Curry the help he needs. Hopefully, that’s the case, or else the Warriors could waste Curry’s final years in the NBA.