“Steve Nash? Nah, that’s Allen Iverson”: Ayesha Curry gets close to guessing who Stephen Curry wants to have a 1v1 duel among all-time NBA legends

If you were a kid playing basketball while growing up in the early 2000s, there’s absolutely no chance that you didn’t idolize Allen Iverson.

It is almost impossible to describe the cultural effect of Allen Iverson to someone who wasn’t around back then. Iverson, to a lot of people, meant more than just a basketball player taking the court.

This man, routinely the smallest player on the court, would always – ALWAYS – demonstrate the biggest heart. There was nobody ready to keep AI at bay for all 48 minutes. And 48 minutes he did charge at every single defensive coverage thrown at him.

Allen Iverson had a basic rule of thumb – I’m going to run past you, outrun you, and pummel you into submission. It won’t be with one shot or one move, but as an opponent, you’d be out of breath the whole game.

Iverson is the unluckiest, most talented player to never win an NBA championship during my conscious years. The way his legacy is being derided by blogbois looking up stats on bballref makes me want to kill somebody. But I’ll rein those instincts in with a quote from a player who all blogbois seem to love – Stephen Curry.

Ayesha Curry guesses Steve Nash, but Stephen Curry reveals that Allen Iverson is his dream 1v1 opponent

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry were invited by GQ Sports for a fun 1v1 interview session recently. All eyes were on Steph given his skill and fame, but Ayesha doubtless put in a shift in the interview as well.

One of the fun moments of their to-and-fro was when Steph put Ayesha to a rather tough test. The only unanimous MVP in league history asked his wife to guess the name of his dream 1-on-1 opponent.

Ayesha Curry, to her credit, went at the right archetype of player while making an educated guess. She even managed to get pretty close in terms of age – Steve Nash is the same draft class as Allen Iverson.

Who is the one person of all time Steph would want to play one-on-one against? Ayesha tries to guess 🤣 (via @GQSports) pic.twitter.com/d0GX4gOuvs — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 3, 2022

But while she went with Steve Nash, Steph revealed that his dream opponent doubtless had to be the 4-time scoring champion. But we’ve got to call fair play to Ayesha for a pretty good guess.

