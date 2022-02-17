“Steve Nash told us it wasn’t about winning or losing but our mindset going into the second half”: Seth Curry reveals the message the Nets head coach had for his group that fueled a 28-point comeback

Newly recruited Nets guard Seth Curry reveals the advice head coach Steve Nash had for his group in halftime after being blown out by the Knicks.

In light of the city releasing its budget, mayor Eric Adams would address an array of questions from the media, including the vaccine mandate affecting Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Adams believed that the COVID mandate was unfair. However, reversing it would send across a mixed message.

With the people of Brooklyn hoping there are some revisions in the mandate, the Nets visited the Garden on Wednesday night to face the Knicks. With the Nets playing without their Big 3, now consisting of Ben Simmons, there was not much to look forward to, and were we wrong.

Playing for the pride of New York City, the game would go down till the wire with the Nets coming out with the W. The Knicks blew a 28-point lead and were stunned by the Nets at home. It was a mixed emotion at the Garden with fans cheering for the Nets.

During the post-game media interaction, Nets guard Seth Curry revealed how head coach Steve Nash helped them fuel this record comeback.

Seth Curry spills the beans on Steve Nash’s message at halftime.

Though Cam Thomas stole the night with his dagger from downtown, Seth’s performance was equally noteworthy. The 31-year old dropped an efficient 20-points and 6-assists on 50% shooting from the field that included 6-for-9 from beyond the arc.

Curry Jr. has fitted perfectly on the Nets roster having back-to-back 20-point performances. The former Sixers guard helped the Nets match their biggest comeback in franchise history. While speaking to the media post-game, Seth revealed how Nash motivated the roster post being down by 28-points.

“Steve was just saying, If we came out and played the right way, we’ll have more than a chance. Establishing our style of basketball, establishing who we’re going to be as a team. It wasn’t about losing or winning, it was our mindset going into the second half, and how we’re going to play. Everybody listened, took the message in, and went out and played together.”

“Everybody listened, took the message in and went out and played together.” Seth Curry talks about how Steve Nash’s halftime pep talk helped the Nets in the second half: pic.twitter.com/V8zqjJj2si — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 17, 2022

It’s been a rough ride for Nash, who is still relatively new to the job of a head coach, as managing the egos of players like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden at one time was no easy task. Dealing with multiple rotations on the roster, COVID protocols, and most recently the Harden-Simmons trade.

The Nets may have finally ended their 11-game slump, now winning back-to-back games with some new members on the team.