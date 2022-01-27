“Still pissed at not getting DPOY that year”: Almost a decade later, LeBron James is still annoyed at being snubbed off the DPOY honors to Marc Gasol back in 2013

LeBron James has always believed he was the rightful owner of the 2013 DPOY award. Yesterday night, The King posted a story on his Instagram expressing his frustrations for the same.

According to several analysts, players, and former legends, LeBron James was in the prime of his career, dominance, and physicality wise, during his 4-year stint with the Miami Heat. In those 4 years, LBJ led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances and ended up lifting the prestigious Larry O’Brien twice.

Clearly, Bron’s 4 years in downtown Miami can be deemed successful. And the 2012-2013 season was his best campaign with the Heat, and possibly of his career. King James managed to win the MVP honor, the title, Finals MVP, All-NBA first team, and All-Defensive first team. The only missing silverware from his almost perfect season was the Defensive Player of the Year trophy.

Marc Gasol was awarded the 2013 DPOY award. The Spanish big man averaged a solid 1.7 blocks, 1 steal, and 7.8 rebounds with the Grizzlies finishing the season with the best defensive rating. Bron managed to record 0.9 blocks, 1.7 steals, and 8 rebounds, with the Heat finishing the campaign with the 9th best defensive rating in the league.

LeBron James lost the 2013 DPOY to Marc Gasol who didn’t even make the 2013 All-Defensive first team

Surprisingly, despite being named the DPOY, Gasol didn’t even get selected to the All-Defensive first team. Tyson Chandler was selected as the center for the first team, leaving Marc in the second team. Of course, not being the DPOY hurt LeBron. The then-28-year-old said:

“I mean, I guard everybody on the floor. I don’t know if there’s one player in NBA history who’s guarded one through five (positions). It’s over with now, but that’s cool.”

In a press conference he had also said:

“I had a chance to be Defensive Player of the Year, and also MVP in the same season… and that year Marc Gasol won Defensive Player, but was All-Defensive second team. That doesn’t make sense to me. It’s like being MVP, but making the All-NBA second team.”

Almost 10 years since the incident, Bron is still annoyed at the fact. Posting a highlight reel from his 2012-2013 season on his Instagram story, King James expressed his frustrations:

“Still pissed at not getting DPOY that year.”

LeBron still feels robbed of Defensive Player of the Year. Marc Gasol, winner of the award, failed to make NBA All-Defensive First Team. pic.twitter.com/T0rEEo6G5z — SFG👑 (@_xLakers) January 26, 2022

It is understandable why James feels robbed. Had he won the DPOY trophy, he would have joined the exclusive company of Michael Jordan and Hakeen Olajuwon (now even Giannis Antetokounmpo) as the only players to win the MVP and DPOY in the same season.