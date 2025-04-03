“Still Tried to End My Life”: Adam Lefkoe Confesses Charles Barkley’s Reaction to Live Facetime Was Premeditated

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Charles Barkley is a must-watch television even when he isn’t on set. During TNT’s broadcast of Monday night’s slate of NBA games, Adam Lefkoe decided to Facetime Barkley. It didn’t go as planned as Barkley’s choice of words got Lefkoe in trouble. In a recent interview, Lefkoe confessed that the Inside The NBA star’s actions were premeditated.

Before every game, one of the panel members creates a parlay as a part of a FanDuel sponsor. Lefkoe’s parlay for the Celtics-Grizzlies matchup ended up winning. As an act of celebration, he decided to gloat at Barkley since the Hall-of-Fame forward has yet to hit on a parlay this season.

He would instantly regret his decision. Once Barkley answered the phone, Lefkoe made it apparent that they were on live television. The audio of the call became clouded with profanities leading Lefkoe to cut the conversation short.

On Wednesday afternoon, Lefkoe joined The Dan Patrick Show to discuss the viral moment. During his explanation, he revealed Barkley had planned for their conversation to go the way it did.

“He picked it up and I knew I was in trouble, Dan, when he had his clear glasses and they were toward the edge of his nose,” Lefkoe explained. Once they went on commercial break, Lefkoe called Barkley again to gain clarity on his actions. Barkley hilariously admitted to screwing Lefkoe over.

“He was like, ‘Oh, I’m out with the fellas. We were watching you and I saw you FaceTime me,'” Lefkoe said. “I was like, ‘You knew and you still tried to end my life?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah.'”

While the set was filled with laughs, the show’s management was certainly not happy. Lefkoe learned the hard way to not interfere when Barkley during his gambling sessions. The 1993 MVP has made it loud and clear how he feels regarding gambling.

Barkley is serious about gambling

One thing Barkley has partaken in over the years is gambling. He is a big fan of playing cards and different games especially when there is money on the line. Despite how much money he loses, it won’t deter him from gambling.

In 2016, Barkley sat down for an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. During his conversation, he opened up about the amount of times he has lost at least $1 million in a single day.

“At least 10-15 [times], somewhere in there,” Barkley admitted. On the other hand, the Suns legend revealed, “I only won a million five or six times.” While most gamblers would stop when they had more losses than wins, it doesn’t stop Barkley’s love for gambling.

It makes sense he reacted in that fashion to Lefkoe considering he lost not just the parlay, but every single one he has set up as part of the show. Barkley is extremely competitive and will find a way to make his opponent lose even if he isn’t the winner.