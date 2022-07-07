LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has $392M worth of contracts to honor till the 2023-24 NBA season

The LA Clippers have an exorbitant payroll worth $392M to be paid over the next two seasons, surpassing the Golden State Warriors.

Boasting an economy of 3.4 trillion GSP, the state of California is the wealthiest in the USA. Thus there is no surprise it is home to some of the richest sports teams, including the NBA, which has four teams from the state, including two teams from the same city in Los Angeles.

The Golden State Warriors, LA Lakers/Clippers, and the Sacramento Kings are representatives for the state of California in the NBA, with each of them paying a hefty luxury tax. Owners like Joe Lacob, Steve Ballmer, and Jeanie Buss account for some of the generous paymasters in the league.

These payrolls are wild 😳💰 1. 2021-22 Warriors – $184M

2. 2020-21 Warriors – $175.8M

3. 2021-22 Nets – $172.8M

4. 2020-21 Nets – $168.6M

5. 2021-22 Clippers – $166.2M

6. 2021-22 Timberwolves – $165.7M

7. 2021-22 Lakers – $160.9M

8. 2020-21 Wizards – $160.8M (via @Kenyon19_BR) pic.twitter.com/DB1i2r0QJ0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 2, 2022

Going into the 2022-23 season, teams like the Warriors and Clippers have an expensive payroll to be honored. Ironically, both teams are or will be playing in new arenas. While Dub Nation has shifted from the Oracle Arena to the Chase Center, the Clips will finally be moving out of Crypto.com to the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

With free agency kicking off, organizations have been dishing out unheard salaries to retain some of their core talents, with the Clippers being one of them.

Steve Ballmer: The generous owner.

The Clippers management does not want to waste any time, and rightly so. Ballmer as an owner is no less than a boon for Clips fans. The former Microsoft CEO has acquired the best talents on all ends, whether it be the players, coaching staff, or the front office.

Make that a ~$146M luxury tax payment for the Clippers with Amir Coffey getting 3/$11M. $338M payroll and luxury tax combination. They still have unused trade exceptions they could use to get a new backup center, which could push spending even higher. https://t.co/ZF6yuVMURQ — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) June 30, 2022

The LA team has the superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George headlining the roster, with the likes of Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum, and Ivica Zubac being essential ingredients. Things only get scarier for the opposition with Ty Lue as the head coach.

The Clippers are about to pay $192M as players’ salaries in the upcoming 2022-23 season, which increases to $200.6M in the 2023-24 season.

As things stand, the LA Clippers are slated to have a payroll that sits around $192 million for the 2022-23 season. The Golden State Warriors had a $184 million payroll this past season, highest in NBA history. Clippers are poised for a $200.6 million payroll in 2023-24. — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) July 6, 2022

With the perfect mix, anything less than a championship would be a fail for the Clippers.

