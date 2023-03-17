Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Spurs? Grizzlies Release Availability Report for 2x All-Star

Mar 3, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts to a foul called in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant is yet to suit up for his franchise amidst the turmoil the 23-year-old caused with his antics outside the realms of the basketball court.

Ja Morant was last seen for the Grizzlies on the court on the third of March in a losing effort to Western Conference leaders Denver Nuggets. The point guard had a double-double in the game, notching 27 points and ten assists.

Since then, the NBA sent him into exile for brandishing a gun while on his Instagram when he went live. The 2022 All-NBA second-team star was admonished for his actions and has subsequently missed the past six games for the Grizzlies.

Heading into the most significant stretch, with the NBA edging towards the culmination of the regular season, fans have been pondering Morant’s current status.

Ja Morant is to miss the next two games for the Grizzlies

It was announced on March 15th that the NBA had reprimanded Morant for his activities outside the court. The NBA further declared his actions to be detrimental to the conduct of the league.

Accordingly, the league decided to suspend him without pay for eight of the Memphis Grizzlies fixtures, including the past six games. Morant is expected to make his return as soon as Monday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Morant, since knowledge of his reckless behavior became public, deactivated his social media accounts. Furthermore, he attended a counseling program in Florida to gain a handle on his mental and physical well-being.

Recently, the young star spoke to Jalen Rose and condemned his own actions while accepting responsibility for it. Morant said:

“The gun wasn’t mine. It’s not who I am, I don’t condone any type of violence, but I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a bad mistake and I can see the image that I painted over myself with my recent mistakes, but in the future, I’m going to show everybody who Ja really is, what I’m about and change this narrative.”

Credit to the American for shouldering the blame and taking accountability where it’s due. As a young star, it’s of paramount importance to be self-aware of the consequences your actions could have.

Ja Morant’s return will be vital for the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have been dead even in Morant’s absence. They have attained three wins and losses a piece in their past six fixtures. Morant’s return would unequivocally be a significant presence for the Grizzlies’ offense.

As the NBA nears the Playoffs, the Grizz will be aiming to get their synergy and cohesion on the right track, as they intend to make a deep run in the postseason.

Morant has hopefully learned a pivotal lesson in that actions have consequences. He will aim to leave his past behind him and start preparing for the Grizzliess’ playoff hurdles.

