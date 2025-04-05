Striking Out Of The G-League, Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef Reminisces Over His Ignite Days With Scoot Henderson

Dec 7, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Shaquille O’Neal sits with his son Shareef O’Neal during the fourth quarter of the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA In Season Tournament Semifinal at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

We all try and remember our accomplishments, no matter at what level they occurred. Shareef O’Neal felt this way on Friday night. He took to his Instagram and shared a story showing one of his premiere plays when he was in the NBA G-League alongside now Blazers star Scoot Henderson. The play showed Scoot hitting Shareef on a break toward the basket, with the son of Shaq jamming it down much like his father used to do.

Shareef played for the G-League’s Ignite in 2022-2023. The young blood averaged around 5.6 points per game in that season, a far cry from the stats of a future NBA player. He did end up signing with the Sacramento Kings in 2024, but was waived one day later. This led him to the Stockton Kings, but the LSU alum was waived from that squad as well.

The unfortunate reality is that the play that Shareef shared on his Instagram was probably one of his standout moments in his professional basketball career. Now it’s 2025, and not only is he no longer on the Ignite, but at 25 years old, doesn’t appear to be pursuing basketball at all.

Professional sports are a different animal. The level of competitiveness and hunger are at unprecedented levels and could force out even the strongest minds in any game.

But Shareef had a weight on his ankle even before entering the G-League. The weight of being the son of one of the most dominant basketball legends of all time, who also happens to be one of the most famous people in the world.

Shareef felt the pressure of being Shaq’s son as early as 15

It wasn’t just a matter of skill that shortened Shareef’s professional basketball days. In 2018, he was diagnosed with an anomalous coronary artery (ACA), a heart condition that could be fatal if not properly cared for. On top of that, the young Diesel was dealing with the pressures of who his father was.

“I had an early [AAU] game. It wasn’t that packed, but I see a guy under the hoop with a camera,” Shareef recounted during an interview on the ‘Then They Rose’ show. “It’s a little small camera, I didn’t think anything of it. And I wake up a few days later, this video has like 11 million views on YouTube, and it’s like, ‘Shaq’s 15-year-old son.'”

Days later and Shareef checked his Instagram to see that he had amassed a large following. But it didn’t excite him — not one bit.

“I go on my Instagram and I have thousands and thousands of followers now, and you know, everything is just going crazy. So, I would say when I was about 15. That was when things really started to… be considered pressure.”

Fortunately, Shareef had a strong head, and was able to overcome the added attention he had been given. “Everyone’s attacking me when I’m on the court. The more mature I get, the more I can handle it,” he added.

While it might not be the prettiest dunk or the most watched basketball clip, Shareef did get closer than many others have to their basketball dream. Perhaps in another world, he’s able to just shake off the pressure and play. Perhaps in another world, he doesn’t have a medical ailment that’s beyond his control. Regardless, here’s to hoping that whatever he does decide to do next gives him happiness.