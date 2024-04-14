Struggling to Hold Onto the 2 Seed, Bucks’ Injury Report for Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Prove Troublesome for Milwaukee

The last day of the Regular Season is rolling out head-spinning mathematical equations. The standings remain murky even after each team has played 81 games, and the Milwaukee Bucks’ case is no different. They have lost 8 of their last 12 games, which has brought their record to 49 wins and 32 losses. However, the wins against the Celtics and the Thunder have given them a chance to secure the second spot in the East. But they will have to win their last game against the Orlando Magic to stamp their name on the second seed. In this situation, the question is whether they will have the duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to accomplish that.

As per the Bucks’ latest injury report, Antetokounmpo has unfortunately been listed as ‘Out’ due to a left soleus strain. He has missed the last two games and there were updates about him missing the last game of the Regular Season as well. The news is much more encouraging when it comes to Lillard. The veteran Point Guard has been listed as ‘Probable’ despite his left adductor soreness.

This will be the ninth instance this season when the Bucks will be without the Greek Freak. They have won four of their eight games without him this season, per StatMuse. Meanwhile, things have looked even more dire without Damian Lillard for the Bucks. In the nine games he has missed this season, his squad has eight losses and just one win, per StatMuse. However, luckily, Dame is likely to lead the troops for the Bucks’ game tonight at Kia Center in Orlando.

With the playoffs on the precipice, things are looking tricky for the Wisconsin franchise. They have to register a win against the Magic on the road or they are at risk of losing the second spot in the East. If the Knicks win their season finale and the Bucks lose, they will slip in the standings further.

Milwaukee Bucks have a lot of doubters

The firing of Head Coach Adrian Griffin and the hiring of Doc Rivers to replace him put the Bucks under immense scrutiny. Since Rivers’ hiring, the squad has lost 19 and won just 19, per StatMuse. Many critics and fans have fired shots at the Bucks’ management because of this season-defining change. Rivers doesn’t have many admirers when it comes to the playoff scene either.

Paul Pierce, JJ Redick, Shaquille O’Neal, and Gilbert Arenas are not buying the Bucks’ chances to make a deep playoff run. Considering that they can draw a team like the Pacers, Heat, or the 76ers in the first round, critics have pointed out that they might be out early just like last season.

At any rate, the Bucks will pray that Giannis Antetokounmpo is back once the postseason arrives. With the duo of Lillard and Antetokounmpo, HC Doc Rivers would hope that they can turn the tables.