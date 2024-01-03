“Savannah James Only Takes Pictures With Females and Never with Men”: Fans Point Out LeBron James’ Wife’s Unspoken Photography Rule in Public

Netflix s Hustle Premiere – LA American professional basketball player LeBron James and wife/American interior designer Savannah James arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix s Hustle held at the Regency Village Theatre on June 1, 2022 in Westwood, Los Angeles, CA, USA. Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM Los Angeles CA United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxESPxUKxUSAxBELxPOL Copyright: xCollinxXavier/ImagexPressxAgencyxABACAx 812568_007 CollinxXavier/ImagexPressxAgencyxABACAx 812568_007 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxESPxUKxUSAxBELxPOL

LeBron and Savannah James have remained the trendiest and perhaps the most loving couple since LBJ’s debut season in the NBA. For LeBron James, nothing comes beyond his family, and the same applies to his wife as well. An X (now Twitter) handle called My Mixtapez recently observed how she ardently maintains a personal policy for clicking photographs in public.

The user observed the phenomenon of how Mrs. James would refuse to click pictures with male fans who would ask for them. However, when female fans asked for the same, Savannah James would warmly embrace them and click pictures.

The clip shared by the user clearly shows the stark difference in Savannah James’ attitude and demeanor when she is asked for pictures, “Savannah James only takes pictures with females and never with men”,

Fans in the comment section of this video are now constantly praising the loyalty that both Savannah and LeBron James have towards each other. Mrs. James is quite active on her social media handles and often posts pictures of herself with her family, either from the courtside or glimpses of the James household leading a wholesome and fun-filled life.

Savannah and LeBron James’ loyalty towards each other is worth the praise

While we hear that most relationships in the NBA turn to turmoil or fail, LeBron and Savannah James are an exception. The couple has raised a happy family of two sons on their way to carry forward LeBron’s legacy and a sweet daughter who is always her mother’s hype girl in the family and on social media.

Like Savannah, her mother has also placed umpteen trust and faith in the loyalty and integrity of her son-in-law, LeBron James. When James transitioned from playing in Cleveland to Miami in 2010, people started raising questions about LBJ maintaining his loyalty to Savannah after moving to South Beach.

To answer these questions, Savannah’s mother told Harper Bazaar in an interview,

“Don’t you think he knows the difference between ruthlessness and love? If LeBron was going to do something shady, he can do that around the corner. He doesn’t have to go to Miami.”

Remember that this interview was from over a decade ago but still stands true to its words. In the present day, LeBron and Savannah are the perfect examples of an ideal celebrity couple, leading a happy and content family life off the court.