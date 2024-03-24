Suns Legend Reveals the Story Behind Devin Booker Getting His Hands on Ultra Rare Air Jordan 5s

In December 2023, when the Phoenix Suns were honoring one of their biggest legends Shawn Marion, Devin Booker broke out an iconic pair of Jordans, the Air Jordan 5 PE. The Jordan 5s are some of the rarest shoes in the sneaker business and surprisingly, the man himself didn’t own a pair until Booker gifted him one from his collection. During a recent conversation on the ‘Club 520 Podcast’, Marion talked about how Booker got his hands on the shoes.

When he was asked about the iconic shoes on the podcast, Marion said that he had no idea if there was a pair in his shoe collection. However, he did unveil how Booker got a pair which eventually made its way to him.

He added that Nike had a few pairs of his shoes at their facility and Booker was working out there during the summer, finishing his signature line. Post workout, Marion went through Nike’s facility only to spot the Jordan 5 PEs and took a pair home for himself.

He said, “You know, we wear the same size of shoes, so he grabbed them and worked out with them and sent me a video of him working out in LA. I was like, how you got a pair, I still ain’t got a pair yet.”

Marion recalled that Booker paid him a special tribute by wearing his shoes on the Ring of Honor night where his jersey was retired by the Suns. He said that, after the event, Booker gave Marion his pair of shoes and told him that he only wore them twice. So, at last, the NBA veteran got his pair of the Jordan 5 PE.

Shawn Marion’s conversation with Michael Jordan

Every hooper dreams of getting their signature shoe line, and Jordan is almost everyone’s idol for this. Marion also came very close to signing with Jordan brand but because of an absurd demand from Michael Jordan, the ex-NBA star had to decline.

On the podcast, he said that he had a conversation with MJ about a possible sneaker deal in the initial years of his career. Marion unveiled that Jordan told him if he took a deal with his brand, he wouldn’t get paid for it.

He said, “I was like, if I’m with Nike I’m getting it anyway, right…and they’re gonna pay me. So, I was like, MJ, I love you to death but I’m going to team Nike.” Even though his deal was off the table with the Jordan brand at the time, Marion revealed that he was getting regular supplies of Jordans throughout his career.