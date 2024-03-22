“Talk Yo Sh*t Dame!”: Patrick Beverley Interrupts Damian Lillard’s Interview To Amp Him Up

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks took care of homecourt, defeating the visiting Brooklyn Nets squad. A 118-105 win over their opponents saw a great performance from Dame Time on both ends of the floor. After the game, Lillard took some time out to speak to the media in a post-game presser, only to be constantly interrupted by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s kids and Patrick Beverley hyping up his teammate.

Damian Lillard led the Milwaukee Bucks in scoring against the Nets in a stellar performance. He finished the game with 30 points, 12 assists, and 3 rebounds as per StatMuse. Dame also had 2 steals for the night, one of which came during the final few minutes of the game and helped turn the tide for the Bucks to come out on top in the end.

After the game, Lillard took some time out to speak to the media about the game but was constantly interrupted. While he was trying to talk to the press, Patrick Beverley could be heard shouting in the back, “Talk yo sh*t Dame.”

From context, you can tell that Patrick Beverley was praising Damian Lillard’s efforts on defense. A defense-first guard himself, Patrick Beverley is known for getting under his opponent’s skin with his rugged defense. And for Beverley to see Lillard give his all on the defensive end for a change instead of just taking care of the team’s offense had the 35-year-old veteran hyped. But this wasn’t the only moment when Lillard got interrupted in his post-game interview.

Before Beverley interfered in Lillard’s interview, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo could be heard shouting at one of his kids in the locker room. And that may have been the more hilarious interruption out of the two.

Damian Lillard seeing some consistency

Damian Lillard finally seems to have found his groove after being fairly inconsistent all year with the Milwaukee Bucks. The All-Star guard went off for 30-point games in his last three outings with the team. He is also averaging decent numbers with 24.6 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game on 59.7 true shooting percentage.

Having no Giannis Antetokounmpo in the team’s lineup for the last two games, Lillard gave it his all on the offensive end of the floor. And with the Greek Freak back in the lineup, Lillard was able to focus some of his effort and attention on the defensive end, which ultimately rewarded him with a steal and the momentum to finish the rest of the game.

After tonight’s win, the Milwaukee Bucks are 45-25 this season, climbing back up to the second spot in the Eastern Conference. Let’s see if Dame Time can continue flaunting his scoring from his old days as the playoffs approach.

It will be interesting to see how Lillard and the Bucks fair off as they take on the number one seed in the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder next. Tune into NBA TV at 7:00 PM ET to see the Bucks host the Thunder.