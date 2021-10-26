"This start means nothing... We can't carry this record like it's some badge of honor!": Bulls' DeMar DeRozan stays realistic with the goals for his franchise for the current season

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan avoids getting too excited over the team’s start, claims there is a lot left to accomplish and not enough to celebrate

The Bulls have had a hot start to their season: 4-0 with convincing wins against everyone they’ve played so far. Their new signings have all clicked, and they play like they have known each other for a very long time. Zach LaVine finally has a competent team around him that can share the load. No other team has gone 4-0 since 1996, and it was the Chicago Bulls that time too. They won the championship the same season, so the fans can stop drawing comparisons.

DeMar however has other ideas because he knows there are things within the team that still need fixing before anyone can get genuinely excited. For instance, in the last match against the Pelicans, they almost blew a 20 point lead, winning by just 3 points. There are still defensive lapses within the team, something that he knows needs to be addressed.

The new signings are clicking really well, DeMar DeRozan included

DeMar DeRozan was a part of a multitude of players that moved to Chicago this season and they have been awesome to watch. The big three nicknamed DeBallZach, these guys along with Nikola Vucevic have formed a very very fluid team that passes the ball around with a purpose. Plus the added defensive steel in Alex Caruso, who’s leading the league in steals after 4 rounds fortify their stake as one of the best teams in the league right now.

There is no doubt that this team will lose at some point – no team ever has gone 82-0, but it is the fact that these guys motivate each other that makes this teamwork. Will they beat the 72-10 Bulls? Not likely, but they will be up there with around 55 wins for the season. A strong maiden season for a whole new team.

Here are some stats that the big three have been putting up:

There is no doubt about Zach and DeMar’s attacking output, but it is Lonzo‘s ability to reach them at every play that makes this offense probably one of the best in the league behind Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie when he plays, or the Lakers Big 3. Stay happy Bulls fans, this roster is a fun one to watch!