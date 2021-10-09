“Teaming up with LeBron James was a hell of an opportunity we tried to make happen”: Bulls star DeMar DeRozan reveals how close he was to signing with the Lakers

DeMar DeRozan wanted to join LeBron James and the Lakers before joining forces with Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball at the Bulls.

DeMar DeRozan joined forces with Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic in Chicago this off-season. The Bulls have formed a solid team and are suddenly in a “win now” situation after years of being at the bottom.

Recently, on a show with Shams Charania, DeRozan talked about various things including his new team, talks with Lakers, love for Spurs & Toronto.

New Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sits down with @Stadium: “I haven’t played with a talent at that wing position like Zach (LaVine). I want to put everything I’ve been through in my career, share that with him, win together.” Also: Lakers, disrespect in free agency, being more vocal. pic.twitter.com/3dWWSZY5PC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 8, 2021

Also read: “LeBron James on that #2 spot should be a cause for a week-long celebration for him”: Skip Bayless denounces USA Today for ranking the Lakers star as the 2nd greatest ever

DeMar DeRozan was trying to play in Los Angeles but the Lakers decided to go with Russell Westbrook instead

The 5-time All-Star has one of the best mid-range games in the NBA. No one believes in the mid-range more than DeMar DeRozan, most of his offense runs through his crafty moves in around the paint.

The 32-year-old averages a career 20 points which is a rare feat when you do not have a great 3-point game. He is never comfortable with the shot and maybe that was of the major concern of the Lakers to not sign him. But he was very close to the move,

“They was great, honestly. Tried to make it work, had plenty of conversations with Bron. Tried to make it work…just didn’t work. You know how the business goes. One thing can just change the whole dynamic on everything. But it was a hell of an opportunity that we tried to make happen. Me being from LA, it would’ve been crazy, but some things just don’t work out. It’s always great just to have the opportunity.”

DeRozan also talked about the disrespect he got following the Lakers choosing to move on from him, he was offered $10M a year but ended up signing a 3 year $85 million with the Bulls. He got into a team that is showing the best potential in the ongoing pre-season tournament.

Also read: “Can’t wait to see LeBron James and Russell Westbrook shoot bricks from the 3-point line”: Skip Bayless takes a dig at the poor shooting of the Lakers’ superstars ahead of the 2021-22 season

For whatever reasons LeBron and the Lakers cancelled on DeRozan, 3-point shooting surely should not be it, because they chose to sign Westbrook as their third in the Big Three.