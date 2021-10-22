“Tell me something Kevin Durant, don’t you regret not coming to the Knicks?! F*** Trae Young”: Knicks fans go crazy after their double-overtime win against the Boston Celtics

Playing in Madison Square Garden for or against the New York Knicks is a dream most basketball players growing up. But being a Knicks fan has been tough for a long time, well, not anymore.

There has never been a better time to be a New York Knicks fan than now, obviously, you weren’t a fan or alive during the Patrick Ewing era. The Mecca of basketball, Madison Square Garden is always lit up even if the Knicks have been underwhelming for years.

But that change since last season when Julius Randle led Knicks 4th on the EC table and qualified for the playoffs for the first time after 2013. Although the playoffs ended just after the 1st series against the “Ice Trae” led Atlanta Hawks.

Also read: “I can’t wait to go home and lay in my bed… I don’t even know if I’m hungry enough to eat.”: Knicks’ Julius Randle opens up after a thrilling Double OT win over the Celtics in the Season Opener

Knicks are on a winning streak since pre-season and are looking to repeat last year’s regular season exploits and fans cannot be more happy

Imagine if KD and Kyrie were playing across this side of the river in MSG and who knows Harden would still have joined them here. Jeeez!!!! The bucks would have been facing KD, Randle, and Rose in the Finals rather than KD with 2 injured superstar Brooklyn guards. It surely wouldn’t have ended the way it did.

Knicks are all fired up this season, after a perfect pre-season and a tremendous 138-134, double-overtime win against the Boston Celtics in their opening night of the new season, the fans are also fired up,

They surely do not regret KD not signing with them, they think KD regrets not joining the Knicks, they also haven’t forgotten Trae Young lighting them up last season.

The NBA is more fun when the Knicks are good. As a Knicks fan I love this #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/QOg6nVGQci — James Celestin (@RebirthChaos09) October 22, 2021

Also read: “Jayson Tatum grinded all off-season then went 7/30 at Madison Square Garden?!!”: NBA Twitter blasts Celtics star after double-OT loss to Knicks on opening night

The NBA is obviously more fun when the Knicks are good, with arguably the best fans and also a huge celebrity presence in New York led by Spike Lee. But NBA is now packed with good teams in both the conferences, it’d be tough for the Knicks to repeat how they finished last regular season. And they surely wouldn’t want to repeat their playoff performance.