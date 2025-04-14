“Tequila Shots the Whole Day”: Cameron Brink Reveals Drinking With Steph Curry and Ayesha Made Her Miss College Workout

Stephen Curry and Cameron Brink were bonded long before either was born. Their mothers, Shelly and Sonya, played volleyball together at Virginia Tech, while their fathers, Greg Brink and Dell Curry, both played basketball for the university and lived in the men’s wing of the same dorm. Greg and Shelly would go on to become the godparents of Steph, while Dell and Sonya did the same for Cameron.

Steph has known Brink since she was born, so the LA Sparks star was naturally present at the Golden State Warriors’ most recent championship parade in 2022. Having recently just turned 21, Brink reminisced on the alcohol-fueled fun she had with Sydel Curry-Lee and the rest of the Curry family.

The 23-year-old recalled how much fun she had celebrating the Dubs’ fourth title in seven seasons. Of course, she was able to witness all of their wins in 2015, 2017, and 2018, but this was her first experience with the NBA championship as a legal adult.

“I can tell this story now because I’m out of college,” Brink said with a laugh. “When the Warriors won…The championship parade, so we went out on this huge bus. We were on the top of the bus. We were taking tequila shots the whole day.”

Sydel recalled the other drinks they concocted that day, including a Gatorade-based cocktail and a green tea drink. Brink just remembered how much fun she had with Golden State’s championship squad.

“There was ice sculptures when we got to International… Draymond was there to take shots, and Ayesha was and Steph and our moms were spinning each other around in middle of the dance floor,” Brink continued. But the former Stanford star didn’t realize that her good time would have unintended consequences.

“I slept through weights, and all the seniors texted me the next morning being like, ‘You’re in huge trouble.'” Brink explained the aftermath. “And they were like, ‘We’re gonna hold you accountable and make sure you do a lift with us.’ They never f***ing held me accountable, so I’m like ‘Why talk all that big s***?'”

Sydel shared her belief that this was a petty move from Brink’s former Stanford teammates, and Brink agreed, stressing that it was a preseason lift. Obviously, she didn’t mean to miss the workout. But in hindsight, the star center likely wouldn’t have done things any other way.

Now nearly three years removed from that fiasco, Brink has a new crop of teammates in a new city, free from the worries of her overbearing former teammates. She’ll soon have an opportunity to dominate for the Sparks in what should hopefully be her first full campaign.