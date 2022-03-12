“Terance Mann should be behind bars for such an act of violence on Trae Young!”: NBA Twitter trolls the Hawks star for shamelessly flopping to get a foul call

Midway during the 3rd quarter of the Clippers-Hawks clash, Trae Young shamelessly flopped resulting in a foul call towards Terance Mann.

The Atlanta Hawks grabbed a huge 112-106 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Once again it was Trae Young who had a huge contribution to ATL’s win. Playing a total of 37:18 minutes, Young went on to record a 27-point, 11-assist double-double on 47.1% shooting from the field.

Despite his game-winning performance, Young received a lot of flak on social media for one of his foul-baiting moves. Midway into the 3rd quarter, Terance Mann charged for a full-court press on Trae. In order to deny the Hawks guard from collecting the ball from Danilo Gallinari, Terance touched the 2-time All-Star and received a foul call.

Here, have a look at the play.

Cancel Trae Young pic.twitter.com/7sHSy3oTLv — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) March 12, 2022

While talking about the officiating, Ty Lue didn’t shy away from expressing his true feelings.

”The officiating tonight, we didn’t get a good whistle,” said Clippers coach Tyronn Lue

NBA Twitter trolls Trae Young for flopping

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Trae Young is an amazing player and also a shameless individual pic.twitter.com/tHmc5xiyFD — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) March 12, 2022

Trae Young got rewarded a foul call for this act of violence. Good For Him pic.twitter.com/kBNS0Tm3Ew — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 12, 2022

Trae Young’s flopping is insufferable. pic.twitter.com/xBKqTII7ce — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) March 12, 2022

Trae Young deserves a 2 game suspension for this flop. pic.twitter.com/foD4NuATaQ — Glen (@Glenjr1988) March 12, 2022

Indeed Twiteratis aren’t all wrong. Such cases of flopping should not be entertained at all.