“Stephen Curry could make 4,000 3s, and Trae Young is going to be the guy to break that record”: Jalen Rose rests his faith on Hawks superstar following Draymond Green’s comments

As Stephen Curry approaches one step closer to Ray Allen’s 3-point record, Jalen Rose believes Trae Young could be the guy to break GSW MVP’s soon-to-be record.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Stephen Curry has shattered several insane records. However, Steph is yet to break one 3-point record. Unarguably, the most prestigious shooting record – the all-time leader in 3 pointers made. After knocking down 6 shots from beyond the arc on Wednesday night, Chef Curry is now only 10 treys away from surpassing Ray Allen (2,973) as the all-time 3-point leader.

A record that was inevitably going to be shattered by Steph is one of the most talked-about topics in the NBA fraternity. However, even before The Baby-Faced Assassin has clinched the record, several players, analysts, and former legends are already discussing the next player who could break Wardell’s soon-to-be record.

Just recently, Draymond Green was speaking on the same topic and he was confident when he said Steph’s future record would be broken in only 5 or 6 years. Green highlighted how guys like Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell are attempting more threes than before.

Jalen Rose too had the same opinion and revealed his pick as to who will be breaking Curry’s prestigious record.

“Trae Young shoots with unlimited range and can break the soon-to-be Stephen Curry record”: Jalen Rose

In the recent episode of ESPN’s NBA Countdown, the former Toronto Raptors star chose Trae to be the guy who will end up breaking the 3PT record. Rose explained himself:

“He may get 4000 made 3s. 4000. That’s like putting a high score up on a video game that nobody’s gonna take down. It’s almost like Stockton’s assist record.

But I thought this when the Big O had the triple-double record, and then Russell Westbrook came along. I would say Stephen is gonna put up the score that nobody’s gonna take down.

But if somebody is, Trae Young is going to be the guy. Because he’s 23, he’s played like 4 years, he shoots with unlimited range, he’s already a guy averaging 25 and double digit assists for what it’s worth.”

“If somebody is, Trae Young’s going to be the guy.” —@jalenrose on whether any active player will beat Stephen Curry’s soon-to-be 3-point record. pic.twitter.com/GMIqaS7vxx — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 9, 2021

In only 3 and a half seasons, Ice Trae has knocked down 566 three-pointers. At the rate he has been shooting the ball, he can most definitely eclipse Curry’s record.

It will be a huge moment in NBA when Steph gets the record. But individuals like Green and Rose aren’t wrong. After all, records are meant to be broken, right?