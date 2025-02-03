Texas Restaurant Turned Luka Doncic’s Favorite Slovenian Dish into a Pizza Just to Honor Him

The Luka Doncic trade has sent shockwaves across the whole country. But the most affected has been the community of basketball fans in Dallas and Texas in general. The Slovenian meant a lot to not only the fans of the franchise, but also to the small business owners in the local community.

From seeing him grow from a young teenager to a superstar who led them to the NBA Finals last season, Mavs fans were invested in Luka’s journey to greatness.

During his Finals run last season, a North Texas restaurant, Motor City Pizza, turned his favorite dish, Potato Moussaka, into a pizza to honor the Slovenian superstar. As reported by CBS Texas, the restaurant honored the 25-year-old by adding layers to their original Detroit-style deep dish pizza.

The restaurant’s chef said that after the Mavs made it to the 2024 NBA Finals, he came up with this unique idea. The first step was to find out what Luka likes to eat. In his research, the chef stumbled upon a recipe for Potato Moussaka that has been a part of Luka’s family for ages. The chef explained that it’s a layered potato dish which also includes minced meat, cheese, and custard filling.

To add his own touch to the recipe, he decided to layer the same dish in his pizza to turn it into something new. The chef said, “His grandmother used to make it for him. His great-grandmother used to make it. His mother used to make it for him.”

The veteran chef spent several hours trying to perfect the dish and had to sacrifice a few pizzas in the process.

The chef also wanted Luka Doncic to try “The Luka Pizza”

Naming it after the Slovenian superstar was a great way to honor him as well as his family’s Potato Moussaka recipe. The chef said, “Let’s invite Luka in and we can get him in here to try it.” Hopefully, Luka gets an opportunity to try the special dish before he leaves Dallas.

The chef also compared the dish to Luka’s signature crossover stepback move. He said, “He’s got a great crossover stepback. This pizza is a crossover from the traditional pizzas and a stepback, nothing but net, baby.”

He was very hopeful for the Mavs NBA Finals run and believed that they would get it done against the Celtics. However, the Mavs ended up losing the Finals to the Boston Celtics. After making their first Finals appearance since 2011, they lost the series in five games.