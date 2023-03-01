HomeSearch

“Cut him”: Ben Simmons is Set to be Axed by Brooklyn Nets and Twitter Has No Remorse With its Reactions

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 01/03/2023

Feb 15, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) dribbles up court during the second half against the Miami Heat at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons, the star child from Philadelphia is all but done on the East Coast now. Once compared to LeBron James, the Brooklyn Nets point guard is set to be shut down this season.

But what’s arguably worse, is the fact Brooklyn is looking to move on from him. They wish to cut his contract and perhaps even offload him in the coming off-seasons.

The Nets themselves were going through a bit of a renaissance period but all that came to an abrupt halt when they traded Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Now like the plague, they wish to clear out everything and Ben Simmons is the last remnant of that era gone by.

Brooklyn Nets want to offload Ben Simmons and Twitter can’t stop trolling

As the Nets are looking to shop Ben Simmons around the summer, it looks as though they won’t have many options. At least, Twitter thinks so. Is the hive mind correct? Or better yet, what does the hive mind have to say?

Here are some of the best reactions.

The consensus seems simple. But a few others have pointed out which NBA team could really use his services. And the size of that contract might cause hindrances. With over $70 million for the next 2 years, Brooklyn really is in a mess.

What happened to Simmons?

A question that is equal parts perplexing and equal parts understandable. Firstly, we must know that Simmons’ issue is not in his ability to play the game. That part is good. However, it is in his mindset.

Over the last few years, Ben hasn’t been able to get out of a mental block of sorts. He has often been at the receiving end of criticism but acknowledging mental health is always a good place to start.

We hope that Simmons finds a way out of this, by first taking care of his headspace. Once that part is behind him, he will be able to get back to the game he really loves.

