Victor Wembanyama’s Off Season Side Quests Continue, Stunning Soccer Free Kick in Tokyo Goes Viral

Apr 13, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) prepares to throw a ball in to the stands in celebration of Fan Appreciation Day after a victory over the Toronto Raptors at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama is only in his second NBA offseason, but the San Antonio superstar is still managing to make the most of his time off the court. Wemby’s visit to the Shaolin Temple this offseason was one of the most eye-catching and unconventional moves by an NBA player in recent memory. Spending 10 days immersed in the life of a monk, Wembanyama fully committed to the experience. He shaved his head, woke up at 4:30 a.m., practiced Kung Fu, meditated, and followed a strict, mostly vegetarian diet.

Advertisement

Wembanyama’s retreat to the Shaolin Temple wasn’t about making headlines; it was a personal journey aimed at finding mental clarity, spiritual grounding, and physical restoration after the demands of his second season, which notably ended prematurely due to blood clotting in his shoulder.

Images of the 7’4″ sensation in traditional monk robes quickly spread online, earning him the nickname “Zenbanyama” from fans, seemingly trying to turn a serious experience into a gimmick. Wemby’s journey to China wasn’t a publicity stunt, though, nor was his most recent side quest in Tokyo, Japan.

In what is seemingly becoming a tour of East Asia for the 21-year-old, Wemby again went viral for joining a soccer match with Tokyo’s Tomato FC. In the clip, his teammates were shown celebrating around him after the All-Star big man nailed a difficult free kick. Wemby put the perfect spin and height on his kick, easily placing it outside of the goalie’s reach.

There’s a reason the Spurs phenom looked so comfortable in his approach. Wembanyama understandably decided that basketball was a better fit for him; he has a rich history in soccer that dates back to his youth in France.

Some of the moments of the special visit of the All-Star NBA, @wemby !! A baller and an awesome guy. Fell free to join our soccer/futsal sessions if you’re ever in Tokyo,Japan! pic.twitter.com/zog81CUYfS — Tomato FC (@tomatofc_tokyo) June 30, 2025

Growing up near Paris, he initially played the sport and even served as a goalkeeper. Later in his career, he participated in a youth tournament in Spain with FC Barcelona’s U‑14 squad, helping the team secure a third-place finish. More recently, he’s frequently embraced soccer as a cross-training tool during his offseason and rehabilitation periods.

Wemby’s been filmed juggling a soccer ball at events, demonstrating impressive footwork and even playing beach soccer games with friends in France. Videos of him dribbling, winning headers, and seamlessly engaging with the youth have also gone viral, showcasing that his connection to the sport remains strong, even as his primary focus is basketball.

Wembanyama was previously seen as recently as April playing pickup soccer with local kids while still recovering from deep vein thrombosis in Costa Rica. At this stage in his life, basketball is a much more sensible and lucrative option for Victor. But like so many other European-born talents, Wemby is still passionate about the sport he grew to love first.