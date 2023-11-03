“That’s What’s Wrong With You Fans”: LeBron James ‘Cementing’ His GOAT Status Has Lou Williams Defending Him Against Infuriated Clippers Fans

Recently, the Los Angeles Lakers took on their rivals from across the town, the Los Angeles Clippers. It was a close game that ended in the Purple and Gold’s favor. Backed by a stellar LeBron James performance, the Lakers edged out the Clips 130-125. Following the game, King James received some high praise from an unlikely source.

Former Clippers star Lou Williams commented on an Instagram picture of LBJ dunking the basketball, writing “Tuh”. This did not sit well with some Clippers fans, who lambasted him on Instagram for the same. One fan in question confronted him for praising the King, demanding he “pick a side”.

Of course, Lemon Pepper Lou isn’t one to ignore everything that is said to him. He responded to the fan, blasting him for making such a statement. Williams pointed out that there isn’t always a side to pick in basketball and sometimes the sport and its great players should just be appreciated. “That’s what’s wrong with you fans who just wanna have some sh*t to talk about. Ain’t no sides. It’s basketball,” commented Williams.

Despite being a Clippers vet, Williams has always had an objective view when it comes to the NBA. This has become especially true ever since he left the league. In fact, in recent times, he has proven to be a big supporter of Bron and has him as his pick in the GOAT debate as well. James’ performances in his 21st year is probably further proving his GOAT status to Williams.

Lou Williams believes LeBron James is the GOAT and would have won 15 titles in the ’70s

After the Lakers beat the Clippers, Lou Williams went public about his thoughts on LeBron James. Without a bit of hesitation, he branded the King as the GOAT. A bold claim, especially considering most of the NBA World still gives that title to Michael Jordan.

However, Williams remains resolute in his stance. King James’ 35-point, 12 rebound, and seven assist performance was enough to convince Williams of his greatness. In fact, the three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner went so far as to claim that if LBJ were to be dropped in the 1970s, he would’ve won 15 championships.

It is a bit of a stretch, especially considering that at some point in time, he would have to face off against the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and of course, MJ. But then again, LeBron is a generational talent and would have thrived in that era regardless of the opposition.

That aside, Williams’ faith in the four-time NBA Champion is understandably unnerving for Clippers fans. But many of them forget that Williams was a Laker before he became a Clipper. Regardless, there is nothing wrong in appreciating the greatness of certain players, particularly when that player is someone like LeBron Raymone James.