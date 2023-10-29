“That Caption Some Heat”: Damian Lillard Dishes Love To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For His Hilarious IG Posts

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the top stars in the NBA. An incredible guard, he has shown out over the last two seasons, proving himself to be a potential all-time great. However, his play on the hardwood floor isn’t the only thing that is worthy of being considered “all-time”. His social media game is equally great as well.

Advertisement

In recent times, SGA has put up some great posts on Instagram, and his latest one is no different. Sharing some nice-looking pictures of himself both off the court and on it, Shai added an incredible caption that was directed to four of his OKC Thunder teammates. This includes Jalen Williams, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, and Chet Holmgren.

The caption in question was almost like a rap, as SGA seemed to be flexing his innate rapping ability. This, as expected, got a lot of attention including that of Damian Lillard. A basketball player by profession and a rapper at heart, Dame appreciated the All-Star guard’s post with a comment.

Advertisement

“That caption some heat my boy.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1718536737876857103?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy9S0oSvH6L/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

It certainly is a huge moment, when one of the top players in the league compliments you on your game, even if it is social media. Safe to say, Shai is pretty proud of himself and that caption. Who knows? He may even go down Dame’s line and get into the rap scene.

Damian Lillard once advised Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on his future with OKC

Complimenting his rhyming skills aside, Damian Lillard has advised the young Canadian star in the past. Playing at a phenomenal level in OKC, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has risen to the top with the Thunder. And, as one of the best guards in the league, it’s no surprise that plenty of teams would love to have his talents on their side.

Advertisement

With that in mind, Dame advised the 25-year-old to focus on his game and to continue to thrive on with the OKC Thunder’s young roster. He commented that SGA is still young and is a lot more free with OKC, a team that is still rebuilding. As such, staying with them will allow him to grow, as he is in a great position in his career.

“My advice would be…he’s in a situation where he’s playing free. They believe in him, he’s got a group of guys that understand he’s the leader, he’s the guy. In the position he’s in, his career is in a great position. I’d say the grass is not always greener on the other side.”

Sound advice from a player who has been through it all. Lillard stuck with his first team, the Portland Trailblazers through the good and the bad. And now, as he enters the twilight of his career he has moved on to the Milwaukee Bucks. Nevertheless, his words should not be taken lightly. Like the rest of the NBA world, he only hopes for the best when it comes to SGA.