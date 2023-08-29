“That Fit Is Garbage!”: Rocking a Onesie, LeBron James Hilariously Trashed Bronny Wearing Media Channel’s Merchandise in 2018

LeBron James is a competitor on the court, but off it, he’s known for his rather lax and comedic personality. The King, contrary to his nickname, is always trying to make people laugh, whether it’s his teammates or friends. Furthermore, LBJ also spends quality time with his family and tries to entertain them. More often than not it’s because they’re laughing at him, and this was exactly the case, five years ago. On her Instagram account, Savannah and the family couldn’t help but laugh at Bron’s basketball pajamas, even after he feebly tried roasting Bronny James for his fit.

Bron has always been a bit of a fashion-savant. He’s rocked many different styles of clothes over the years, and even dawned a dress for a Progressive Insurance commercial. Taking up the role of Flo, the company’s mascot, James was dubbed “FloBron” and was heavily roasted on Twitter. While he does have a keen eye for fashion, he’s no stranger to wearing some bizarre outfits.

LeBron James hilariously roasts Bronny James

Just a few months after becoming a Los Angeles Laker in 2018, LeBron James was already facing ‘the heat’. Not from the fans or the media, but rather from his own family. One night, in the James household, Bron’s wife Savannah James just so happened to catch The King in some interesting choice of clothing. In particular, a basketball onesie.

Savannah immediately began recording him and even posted the video to Instagram. Preparing to hit the hay, LeBron claims he was wearing the onesie as PJs. It was a white onesie, with basketballs all over it, and to be fair to Savannah, who was laughing hysterically, it looked absolutely hilarious.

A few moments later Bronny can be seen walking in, laughing at the site of his father. This prompted LeBron to roast Bronny, calling his fit “garbage”, only to realize that he had a lot of nerve calling him out, especially considering what he had on.

Bronny: “Look at this fit…look at this fit!” LeBron: “That fit is garbage!…Well…I got some nerve saying that fit is garbage right now!”

It’s a hilarious video, one that had many questioning The King’s fashion choices. For those of you interested, Bron got the fit at Ballislife, the popular basketball website. The basketball onesie isn’t available anymore, but they have a lot of variety to offer. Some of these may even intrigue the five-time NBA Champion to make a purchase yet again. It is not the only time when LBJ tried a weird fashion choice, he once did it with his hair as well.

LeBron once hilariously put on Savannah’s wig

Savannah and Bronny James may have got the last laugh when it comes to his onesie, but LeBron James had his moments too. He regularly joked around with his wife and made fun of her as well. At one point, he even got his hands on Savannah’s wig and in the midst of gossip surrounding his declining hairline, he put it on.

He trolled Savannah as he flipped the wig around and demanded that she give him braids. All the while, Savannah who was braiding Zhuri’s hair, could do nothing but laugh. After all, she had the hilarious figure of her husband in a long and flowing wig right in front of her. How can one not giggle at the sight?

Bron truly is a gem of a human being who loves to make people laugh, even at his own expense. Even now, at the age of 38, King James continues to find ways to put a smile on everyone’s face.