“Ayesha Curry was a Disney Channel MVP even before Stephen Curry was relevant in the NBA”: The GSW star’s wife made appearances on shows “Hannah Montana” and “Good Luck Charlie”

Long before tying the knot with Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry made appearances on Disney Channel Shows “Hannah Montana” and “Good Luck Charlie”.

Over the years, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry have become one of the more dynamic couples in the sporting world. Both of them have found incredible success in each of the ventures in their respective field.

Steph is the greatest shooter in NBA history. With 8 All-Star appearances, 8 All-NBA selections, 2 MVPs, and 3 NBA titles, Curry is unarguably one of the best point guards to have ever graced the league.

On the other hand, Ayesha has been successful in her entrepreneurship journey, a chef, a writer… and apparently even a Disney Channel legend.

Ayesha Curry made guest appearances on Disney Channel shows

Back in her early 20s, before Ayesha married Bay Area’s legend, she tried her hand at acting. Her appearances included in the drama series “Whittaker Bay” and even had a small role in “Gary Unmarried”.

The mother of three even had cameos in popular Disney Channel shows – “Good Luck Charlie” and “Hannah Montana”.

WHY AM I JUST REALIZING THAT AYESHA CURRY CAME OUT IN GOOD LUCK CHARLIE ?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/z2pqzoY9SO — Kass Longoria (@kass_longoria) January 13, 2019

The Currys possess an ungodly amount of talent and somehow manage to excel at any task they pick up. For sure, the power couple is going to continue to inspire millions around the world