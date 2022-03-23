Basketball

“Somebody who has the ball all game is going to score”: RJ Barrett slyly taunts Trae Young as the Hawks star erupts for 45 points on 25 shot attempts in a 6-point win vs the Knicks

“Somebody who has the ball all game is going to score”: RJ Barrett slyly taunts Trae Young as the Hawks star erupts for 45 points on 25 shot attempts in a 6-point win vs the Knicks
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"He has still not got his visa": CSK CEO provides Moeen Ali visa status ahead of CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match
Next Article
"That was hard, but very fair"– F1 expert claims Max Verstappen is more aggressive with Lewis Hamilton than Charles Leclerc
NBA Latest Post
"Yeah, it was hurtful when Dwyane Wade decided to purchase an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz": Udonis Haslem talks D-Wade and his future plans with the Miami organization
“Yeah, it was hurtful when Dwyane Wade decided to purchase an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz”: Udonis Haslem talks D-Wade and his future plans with the Miami organization

Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem admits to being hurt on learning about Dwyane Wade buying…