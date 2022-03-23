“Somebody who has the ball all game is going to score”: RJ Barrett slyly taunts Trae Young as the Hawks star erupts for 45 points on 25 shot attempts in a 6-point win vs the Knicks

Trae Young went ballistic while playing against the New York Knicks, recording 45 points and 8 assists in the Hawks’ 117-111 win at the MSG.

After having missed the 2021 Christmas Day clash, Trae Young made his highly-anticipated return to Madison Square Garden after the infamous Atlanta Hawks–New York Knicks‘ first-round series in the 2021 playoffs.

It is pretty safe to say that the atmosphere at the Mecca of Basketball did give us some postseason vibes. In an action-packed contest, it was Atlanta who managed to grab a much-needed 117-111 win over RJ Barrett and co.

It was Ice Trae who had a huge night yesterday. Putting up an incredible show at The Garden, the 2-time All-Star who scored 45 points and dished out 8 assists while shooting the ball at a 52/46.7/85.7 shooting split.

Trae Young runs New York.

RJ Barrett subtly takes shots at Trae Young despite the Hawks star scoring 45 points

Playing at MSG after almost 9 months, Young knew NYK fans would be chirpy. Talking about the come-from-the-back win, Trae said:

“I think the swag and what we were able to do on the court tonight and the energy we had in the huddle, I knew it was just us versus everybody tonight,” Young said. “And I think if we have that type of mindset each and every game, we’re going to give ourselves a chance to win.”

RJ Barrett, who had a pretty solid 30-point double-double performance, subtly taunted Young. The former Duke Blue Devil stated how Trae was bound to have a big night, scoring-wise, because the ball is always in his hands. RJ further even stated how the Knicks did a good job, having won 3 out of the 4 contests vs the Hawks this season.

"Someone who has the ball all game is gonna score, that's a given. But definitely he shouldn't have had 45 or whatever he had." RJ Barrett talks about Trae Young's performance tonight:

Calling your opponent out, after getting embarrassed by him, might not be the best thing to do after a loss.