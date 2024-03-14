“That’s a Half a Million Dollar Fight”: Devin Booker Reveals How NBA Altercations are Handled Behind the Scene

Over the last few years, one of the biggest criticisms of the league has been that it’s becoming ‘soft’ now. The major reason being the way verbal altercations and trash-talking are handled by the authorities. Recently, Devin Booker sat down with JJ Redick on The Old Man & The Three podcast and provided some insights into the dying culture of rivalries and trash talks.

Advertisement

Former players and analysts have criticised often that the NBA has become a bit more sensitive when dealing with fights, altercations, and even stare-downs in some cases. This has led to the players not engaging in battles as much as they used to. When Booker was asked about his thoughts on the recent trend, he said,

“The environment I grew up in, that’s how the game was played. Most of the guys I idolized did the same. And the guys that I still idolize do it.”

Advertisement

Booker said that one of the reasons that trash-talking is now not often seen in the league is because the players have known each other for a long time. So, when they step onto the court as competitors, they don’t have reasons to go against one another. And there’s no hiding from the consequences either, especially when players can get suspended for some trash talk in the tunnel.

In addition to that, the Suns star said that players are also protecting themselves by not engaging in trash talks and more on the court because the rules are too strict.

He said, “That’s a half a million-dollar fight. No body should do that.”

The 4x All-star has made the right point as the altercations between players led them to lose heavy paycheque. Recently, Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler had to pay $260,000 after an altercation with Pelicans player Naji Marshall.

Booker is one of the players who has been involved in controversies and likes a little individual rivalry on the court.

Advertisement

Devin Booker is one of the best trash talkers in the league

One might not see it too often as Booker often keeps it calm on the court, but he has what it takes to be a great trash talker. There have been several instances when he has showcased his elite trash talking ability. And it is not hearsay, even his peers recognize him as one of the best in the game.

In a survey of 108 players done by The Athletic in 2023, Booker was ranked the fourth best trash talker in the league with 7.1% of the votes. He was ranked behind Draymond Green , Patrick Beverley, and Dillon Brooks.

Advertisement