“That’s His World”: Gilbert Arenas Convinced Kobe Bryant Would Have Dominated the NBA Bubble, Amazed by Lakers Legend’s Commitment to Practice

The NBA bubble was one of the most unique environments in league history. Created during the pandemic, it forced players into isolation, cut off from their families and everyday distractions. Fans attended the games virtually, and there was no travel routine. According to Gilbert Arenas, that setup was tailor-made for someone like Kobe Bryant.

During a recent live stream, Arenas spoke about how Kobe would have owned the bubble. In his words, that was Kobe’s world, no distractions, just pure basketball. Arenas went as far as saying Kobe would’ve averaged 50 points in that setting.

As per Arenas, the bubble wasn’t only about basketball skills, it was also about mindset. Those who prioritized their game over everything else, including their social life, would’ve thrived in that setup. “If you was a hooper-hooper, that didn’t give a f**k about your friends, your family, girls, gambling, drinking, the bubble is where you was gonna shine,” Gil said.

Except for the family part, it does sound like the Lakers legend’s regular schedule. Arenas said, “If Kobe was in the bubble, the n***a would average 50, because that’s his world…You put him in the bubble situation, where it’s only pure basketball, gym 24/7.” The three-time All-Star said Kobe was a “maniac” when it came to practice and his game.

He also added Michael Jordan to that list as someone who would have made unthinkable progress in the bubble. As for those who played in his era, Arenas said that in all his years in the league, the only player whose mindset came even remotely close was Kevin Garnett. He also mentioned that Kobe’s approach to practice was unlike anything he’d ever seen.

While most players would get to the gym at regular times, Kobe was already there at 3 o’clock in the morning, putting in work. Arenas was amazed by that level of commitment. At first, he didn’t even believe that and had to confirm the rumors for himself. “For me to hear somebody that goes to the gym at 3 o’clock, I didn’t believe it,” he said.

When he went there to see Kobe practice like he was preparing for Game 7, Arenas knew that the gap between him and the next most dedicated player in the league was huge.