“Tatum 2 Is Already Done!”: Jayson Tatum Gives Update About Jordan Line Shoes, Describes Watching People Wear His Merchandise

Jayson Tatum recently made an appearance on Andre Iguodala’s Point Forward podcast. At one point in the latest episode, the Golden State Warriors legend asked Tatum for some details regarding his signature shoe line.

Jayson Tatum associated himself with Jordan Brand a few years ago. However, back in April, the first edition of his signature shoe line was released. Having been signed with the brand since 2019, it took quite some time for Jordan to reveal JT’s first signature shoe.

Speaking about the Tatum 1 with Iguodala, the Boston Celtics leader revealed that the sneaker took 18 months to become reality.

“It’s been a long time coming. People don’t know it’s an 18-month process from like first talk about the shoe until it comes out to retail,” Tatum said.

However, fans of the first shoe will be pleased to learn about the updates on the upcoming signature shoes. Not just the Tatum 2, but the Tatum 3 is also ready to launch. The brand has started work on the fourth shoe.

“Tatum 2 is already done. I’ll wear it soon. The Tatum 3 is done. So, that’s what I’m saying, like, I could be wearing one, the second one is finished and we finishing the third one, and we’ve just started working on the fourth one,” Tatum said.

Usually, players debut their signature shoes at the start of the campaign. However, in JT’s case, we might see him wear the Tatum 2 either on Christmas Day or during the All-Star Weekend.

As for the normal mass, there has been no official release date revealed. However, according to multiple websites, the release date is rumored to be somewhere in Spring 2024.

Jayson Tatum gets excited seeing people put on his jersey and shoes

As one of the best players in the league, Jayson Tatum has the honor of seeing several fans don his jersey. On the same podcast appearance, the 6ft 8” forward spoke about the excitement when seeing fans wear his jersey.

“I still get excited about like seeing kids wear my jersey. Like we on the bus and we driving to the game and you see the fans waiting outside to get in early like just all these Tatum #0 jerseys… I still get excited about that. All the players in the league and you went to go get my jersey. Like, I don’t get used to that,” Tatum said.

Seeing fans and other hoopers put on his signature shoes has Tatum feeling the same way.

“Now, when I have my own shoes and I see people posting it online – certain guys in the league or colleges or little kids – it’s like I’m grateful, I’m thankful. I get excited,” Tatum revealed.

Of course, once an athlete sees a fan wearing his shoes or repping his jersey, there is an instant connection between the two. Being one of the fan favorites, Jayson Tatum is well-deserving of all the love he receives.