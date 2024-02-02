“Still Got Some More Ground To Cover”: Stephen Curry Shows Gratitude After 10th All-Star Selection 1 Week After Starter Snub

Stephen Curry recently achieved a remarkable feat following his 10th selection as an NBA All-Star. 1 week after getting snubbed from the starting five of the Western Conference, the point guard found his place as a reserve. Following this, the 35-year-old expressed his gratitude publicly while celebrating the achievement.

The Golden State Warriors star recently uploaded a clip on X (formerly Twitter) containing each of his ten selections. In the caption, he showcased his appreciation, mentioning, “I never take these acknowledgements for granted! The coaches voted me in this year, but thank you to you fans who voted too. Came a long way and still got some more ground to cover. See y’all in Indiana”.

The statement put into focus his humble nature as a competitor despite being a ruthless champion on the court. After all, his absence from the starting five of the All-Star raised eyebrows initially considering his performances this season. Averaging 27.5 points per game while registering 4.3 rebounds per game and 5 assists per game, the Splash Brother retained his position as a leading figure in the NBA.

Yet, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander edged past him as a starter after registering an MVP stat line of 31.3 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game, and 6.4 assists per game. This marked the 4x champion’s second-ever absence from the starting five of the event since 2014. A decade back, the 2x MVP faced a similar fate while making his debut appearance as an All-Star in Louisiana. It can be said that life has come full circle for the 2022 Finals MVP.

How did the fans react to the statement from Stephen Curry?

The NBA Twitter community united to support the 6ft 2″ Warriors guard wholeheartedly. “Congrats my goat,” one supporter replied showcasing his affection toward the Akron-born.

One fan displayed his gratitude for the 2x scoring champion, stating, “Appreciate you and everything you’ve done for the game”.

Another commanded him to make the NBA repent their choice of leaving him out of the starting five. “Make sure you show off at the All-Star game, don’t let that disrespect stand,” he declared.

One more showcased his excitement for the upcoming event as it could result in a unique pairing of Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant. Shedding light on the star power of the conference, he announced, “West>>”.

The mixed reaction from the viewers added a layer of excitement to the All-Star event. With the anticipation rising, the fans are bound to keep a close eye on the heroics of the Warriors guard. After all the baby-faced assassin is the most lethal attacker when the chips are down.