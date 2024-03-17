“That’s Slightly Depressing”: NC State’s ‘Historical’ Run Leads to ‘Brutal’ Wizards Trolling by NBA Twitter

NC State Wolfpack had a relentless schedule as they played five games in five nights. The uphill climb was a result of them being the tenth seed entering the ACC tournament. But the team showed ferocious tenacity in the tournament and won five games in a row. This incredible 5-0 run enabled the program to win the ACC tournament after they had an electric finish to their streak, defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels 84-76 in the Finals, behind a 29-point performance by their guard DJ Horne.

The Wolfpacks had their 5-0 run in Washington’s Capital One Arena. Since this arena is home to the Washington Wizards, they caught some strays after the Wolfpack dream run. The Wizards have 11 wins and 56 losses, making for the league’s worst record.

At home, they have been even more abysmal, winning just 4 out of 30 games. Therefore, fans took shots at the Wizards pointing out the fact that the Wolfpack squad won more at Capitol One Arena in five days than the Wizards have done in five months thus far.

On X, former Wizards beat reporter Neil Dalal pointed out how record-wise the NCAA squad outperformed the NBA squad in less than a week. “NC State has more wins at Capital One Arena this week (5-0) than the Wizards have this season (4-26),” Dalal wrote on X.

The post received massive engagement with more than half a million impressions at the time of writing. Of course, fans weren’t gonna miss out on the chance to clown on the team with the worst record in the league. Afterall, Jordan Poole and Co have been on the receiving end of mockery all season long. However, for Wizards fans, such instances have turned nightmarish.

The pain of the Washington Wizards

While observing the unenviable fact about the Wizards’ horrid home record, a Wizards fan turned somber. The user named roberto wrote, “That’s slightly depressing”

There was another Wizards fan who wasn’t pleased with the stat at all. The fan had strong words for his team and felt repulsed by them. The user named Jabari quote-tweeted, ”Pathetic. Embarrassing. Disgusting. Need TALENT ASAP”



Of course, many noted how rooting for the Wizards these days has to be the toughest job. In that wake, there was no shortage of people clowning of the Wizards’ fans. A user named Nathan Gray wrote “It’s a bad time to be a Wizards fan” followed by a laughing and facepalm emoji.

Despite such comments, a fan remained optimistic. For the fan, the current hardships and pain will make for a trip down memory lane once their favorite franchise lifts the NBA trophy. The user named Evan Johnson wrote, “Moments like this are gonna be the first thing we remember when the Wizards win the Finals one day”

While the Wizards have surely been a bottom-of-the-barrel team, such struggles were expected. At this point, the coaching staff and the administration are looking at a long and hard rebuild. Perhaps, more such seasons can follow before the squad builds something meaningful.