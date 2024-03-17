mobile app bar

“That’s Slightly Depressing”: NC State’s ‘Historical’ Run Leads to ‘Brutal’ Wizards Trolling by NBA Twitter

Shubham Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“That's Slightly Depressing”: NC State’s ‘Historical’ Run Leads to ‘Brutal’ Wizards Trolling by NBA Twitter

Credit: USA Today Sports

NC State Wolfpack had a relentless schedule as they played five games in five nights. The uphill climb was a result of them being the tenth seed entering the ACC tournament. But the team showed ferocious tenacity in the tournament and won five games in a row. This incredible 5-0 run enabled the program to win the ACC tournament after they had an electric finish to their streak, defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels 84-76 in the Finals, behind a 29-point performance by their guard DJ Horne.

The Wolfpacks had their 5-0 run in Washington’s Capital One Arena. Since this arena is home to the Washington Wizards, they caught some strays after the Wolfpack dream run. The Wizards have 11 wins and 56 losses, making for the league’s worst record.

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

At home, they have been even more abysmal, winning just 4 out of 30 games. Therefore, fans took shots at the Wizards pointing out the fact that the Wolfpack squad won more at Capitol One Arena in five days than the Wizards have done in five months thus far.

On X, former Wizards beat reporter Neil Dalal pointed out how record-wise the NCAA squad outperformed the NBA squad in less than a week. “NC State has more wins at Capital One Arena this week (5-0) than the Wizards have this season (4-26),” Dalal wrote on X.

The post received massive engagement with more than half a million impressions at the time of writing. Of course, fans weren’t gonna miss out on the chance to clown on the team with the worst record in the league. Afterall, Jordan Poole and Co have been on the receiving end of mockery all season long. However, for Wizards fans, such instances have turned nightmarish.

The pain of the Washington Wizards

While observing the unenviable fact about the Wizards’ horrid home record, a Wizards fan turned somber. The user named roberto wrote, “That’s slightly depressing

There was another Wizards fan who wasn’t pleased with the stat at all. The fan had strong words for his team and felt repulsed by them. The user named Jabari quote-tweeted, ”Pathetic. Embarrassing. Disgusting.  Need TALENT ASAP


Of course, many noted how rooting for the Wizards these days has to be the toughest job. In that wake, there was no shortage of people clowning of the Wizards’ fans. A user named Nathan Gray wrote “It’s a bad time to be a Wizards fan” followed by a laughing and facepalm emoji.

Despite such comments, a fan remained optimistic. For the fan, the current hardships and pain will make for a trip down memory lane once their favorite franchise lifts the NBA trophy. The user named Evan Johnson wrote, “Moments like this are gonna be the first thing we remember when the Wizards win the Finals one day

While the Wizards have surely been a bottom-of-the-barrel team, such struggles were expected. At this point, the coaching staff and the administration are looking at a long and hard rebuild. Perhaps, more such seasons can follow before the squad builds something meaningful. 

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Shubham Singh

Shubham Singh

linkedin-icon

Shubham Singh is an NBA Journalist at SportsRush. He found his passion in Writing when he couldn't fulfil his dream of playing professional basketball. Shubham is obsessed with box scores and also loves to keep track of advanced stats and is, particularly, fond of writing CoreSport analytical pieces. In the league, his all time favorites were 80s Bad Boys, Pistons, while Dennis Rodman and his enthralling rebounding made him love the game more. It also made him realize that the game is much more than fancy scoring and playmaking. Shubham is also a huge fan of cricket and loves to watch all forms of women sports.

Read more from Shubham Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these