“The Best Game Jonathan Kuminga’s Played”: Steve Kerr Lauds Warriors Star for Coming Off the Bench, Praises 24-Pt Performance

October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) talks to forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After the Golden State Warriors suffered back-to-back losses, Jonathan Kuminga was demoted to the bench against the Chicago Bulls. However, the change in the rotation didn’t demotivate Kuminga. Instead, the youngster recorded a game-winning 24-point performance on high efficiency, receiving lofty praise from his head coach.

In the absence of Chris Paul, Jonathan Kuminga was leading the Golden State Warriors’ second unit and empowered the Warriors’ bench to outscore the Bulls’ bench 45-22. Apart from matching his season-high of 24 points, Kuminga also grabbed five rebounds while shooting the ball at incredible efficiency – 75% FG and 100% 3FG.

Helping the Bay Area side clinch a 140-131 win, the youngster’s performance was exceptional. Deservingly so, Steve Kerr showered the forward with praise. Explaining how JK impacted the game, with energy and spirit, the GSW head coach lauded the 21-year-old for playing his “best game”.

“Maybe the best game he’s (Kuminga) played not just because he made four threes, but his spirit, his energy he just seemed right, he seemed comfortable,” Steve Kerr said.

Jonathan Kuminga revealed that he wasn’t frustrated when he was appointed to the bench. In fact, the 2022 champ explained how he’s played off the bench for most of his career. Behaving like a true professional, the highflyer revealed that he would be ready to do anything to help his team win basketball games. Ultimately, the youngster also admitted that demoting him to the bench was a great move made by Steve Kerr.

“I’ve been coming off the bench since I’ve been here, so that don’t affect me at all. I stay professional as long as I go out there. As long as I got out there help my team win, just enjoying, being with this group of guys every other day… that’s all that matters… Coming off the bench, maybe was a great decision from coach,” Kuminga said.

With CP3 absent, the team’s second unit lacked an efficient scorer. Showing faith in Jonathan Kuminga, Kerr allowed the 6ft 7” forward to fill this role. Since seeing a rise in his game time, Kuminga has become a better decision-maker, allowing him to improve his overall game. Once Draymond Green returns to the lineup too, the experience that JK gathered as a starter will likely end up greatly benefitting the Warriors, even if Kuminga does go back to being the permanent sixth man.

Jonathan Kuminga did a great job starting in Draymond Green’s absence

The Golden State Warriors were forced to make changes in the team’s lineup once Draymond Green was indefinitely suspended, allowing Jonathan Kuminga to start in his place.

Despite the Bay Area side’s subpar display in those 14 games, Kuminga was exceptional as a starter. Amid Klay Thompson’s rough stretch of awful performances, JK proved to be reliable as the team’s second option on offense, behind Stephen Curry. In this span, Kuminga put up 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

Earlier in the season, Jonathan Kuminga’s camp revealed being frustrated with the lack of consistent playing time. Along with Moses Moody, Kuminga believed that he wasn’t being utilized to the fullest. There have also been instances in this season where Kerr didn’t allow Kuminga to play for the entirety of the contest.

However, the Warriors and Kuminga have managed to clear all the air. Thinking about the future, Kuminga will enjoy and thrive playing in the sixth-man role he’s accustomed to. Dub Nation will hope that the Warriors can gather momentum with the huge victory and slowly rise in the standings.