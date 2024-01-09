Weeks After Making It to Oprah’s Favorites List, Ayesha Curry Shares Daughter Ryan’s Excitement for Sweet July’s Reunion Issue

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (not pictured), with her children after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Ayesha Curry is a proud owner of Sweet July, which caters to lifestyle needs such as skincare and releases its magazine. Mrs. Curry has promptly promoted her brand on various occasions and has earned praise and appreciation from A-list celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey. Nothing matters more than the validation from children, perhaps the greatest motivators for their parents to continue their hustle.

Advertisement

Ayesha Curry might relate to this as her youngest daughter Ryan recently expressed excitement about spotting the Sweet July Magazine Reunion issue at Barnes and Noble.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C12TimnsyDi/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

The adorable video of Ryan being jazzed at seeing the issue on a magazine stand was shared by the brand’s Instagram page, which Ayesha Curry later reposted on her IG story. Surely, Ayesha Curry couldn’t hide the excitement of her young daughter getting thrilled over what she had just found.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1744643350345515392?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Though this definitely wasn’t the first time the mother-daughter duo might have spotted the brand on public display, Ryan’s excitement definitely speaks volumes about how proud she is of her parents shining in their respective fields. Ayesha Curry has always been passionate about her interest in skincare and her love for cooking.

Combining two of her best skills, Mrs. Curry created the brand Sweet July, which creates products that pack nutrient-packed foods like guava, papaya, and lychee seeds to create effective products catering to a healthy daily skincare routine. Sweet July is a black-owned, women-led brand that has garnered immense appreciation from fans and consumers worldwide.

Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July brand made it to Oprah Winfrey’s ‘favorite things’ list

In a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Ayesha Curry confessed how making it onto Oprah Winfrey’s ‘Favorite Things’ segment for 2023 was one of her ultimate goals. As founder of the Sweet July brand, Curry revealed that she had been working for the longest time, wondering if ‘anybody cared’.

Advertisement

Stunned after making it onto Oprah’s list, Ayesha said, “As a business owner, that is like the ultimate goal, to make it onto Oprah’s Favorite Things list, like what? So, to work so hard on something for 3+ years and wonder if anybody cares, like I lost my mind.”

Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July featured its Skin Day+Night Face Towel Set in Oprah’s list, which delighted the Warriors star’s wife. Curry further claimed that featuring in the list has brought forth positive financial results for the company.