Promoting $2.6 Billion Worth Company’s Halloween Product, Shaquille O’Neal’s Quirky “Jack O Lantern” Laugh Has Son Shareef Intrigued

June 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal with sons Sharif O’Neal and Shaqir O’Neal arrive on the red carpet for the 2019 NBA Awards show at Barker Hanger. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is a walking 101 guide for NBA players on how to invest their NBA salaries wisely in lucrative opportunities. Shaq’s wide array of investments in different brands and franchises have contributed to his staggering net worth of $400 million. Not only that, the Diesel is also known to make a quick buck by advertising a variety of products on television and other platforms. However, his quirky antics during the promotion of this $2.6 billion worth company’s Halloween product recently managed to grab his son Shareef’s attention.

Shaq once declared that his investment in Krispy Kreme was his favorite. The reason being his fascination with donuts. “I’ve had relationships with 24-hour Fitness, Five Guys… But you know, my favorite one right now is Krispy Kreme. Cuz I like donuts, and Charles Barkley loves donuts. And he’s my biggest customer,” Shaq once said, pulling Charles Barkley’s leg as always.

Shareef O’Neal shares Shaq’s weird Donut commercial

Shareef O’Neal recently shared a clip of his father’s promotion of two Krispy Kreme flavors on his Instagram stories, which featured Shaq’s emphatic theatrical laughter. In the short video clip, the Diesel resorts to some Halloween scare tactics with his villainous laughter, “The Jack-o-lantern…[ee-he-ha-ha-ha]. The chocolate ice...[ee-he-ha-ha-ha].”

The weird gig seemed to pique Shareef’s interest as he shared it on his social media. However, Shaq is pretty dedicated toward his partnership with Krispy Kreme. In fact, the Diesel had promised to rebuild his Krispy Kreme outlet in Atlanta after an arsonist had burned the place down in February of 2021.

Shaq has reportedly dished out $1.4 million to rebuild the store. The four-time NBA Champion provided an update on the Ponce de Leon store’s progress earlier this year on his Instagram. He shared the store’s projected new look with the caption, “I told u me and @krispykreme would bounce back better than ever in Atlanta! Can’t wait to turn on the Hot Light at our brand-new Ponce shop this summer.”

Krispy Kreme has a storied history in Atlanta, Georgia. The business gained prominence after serving donuts to the people who had gathered to bid farewell to Martin Luther King Jr. after his assassination in 1968.

Shaquille O’Neal once ate a whole donut without biting it

Shaq once performed a hilarious stunt on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Lakers legend made an appearance to promote a new range of Krispy Kreme donuts.

During the show, Shaq presented a unique challenge for Fallon-to eat a whole donut without biting it. While Fallon struggled with a mouthful of donut, Shaq started gobbling one donut after another with ease, as the crowd went crazy.