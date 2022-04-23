“The corpses of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen would put up a better performance!”: Fans are livid as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks squash the Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen will be embarrassed to see the current state of the Bulls as the Bucks steamroll to take a 2-1 lead.

The Chicago Bulls were once the most feared franchise in NBA. It took one man to strike the fear of God into the hearts of men. Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls are completely different from what the current team looks like.

This Chicago Bulls side, led by DeMar DeRozan is only good for moments. Their game 2 performance gave the team hopes, DeRozan put up a career-high but we think fans forgot that the Bucks are the reigning champions.

Today, the exact opposite of the last game happened. Milwaukee stormed out of the gates and did not take their foot off the gas, not even for a moment.

All the flashiness that DeMar DeRozan showed was missing today and Chicago fans will be wondering how they can channel their beloved MJ.

The corpses of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen would put up a better performance in the United Center than what the Bulls doing. Embarrassing — My Team Has A Name I Don’t Like (@httrhao) April 23, 2022

Fans on Twitter were quick to compare this team to the illustrious Bulls side and how it looks like a shadow of the former team.

Live look at Michael Jordan watching the Bulls embarrass themselves at home pic.twitter.com/ObCy8p0rjz — Juiyankin (@DrewDlanorson) April 23, 2022

The Bulls haven’t been the same since Michael Jordan retired the second time. https://t.co/pwsp2khfbE — Marc. (@MARCANDERSONNWO) April 23, 2022

Bulls fans praying for the resurrection of Michael Jordan as Milwaukee coast through and take an emphatic 2-1 lead!

On the other side of the equation, the Bucks were in a mood today. They bullied the Bulls in their own backyard and gave them no chance of a comeback.

The Bulls suffered their biggest playoff home loss in franchise history, losing by 30 points!

Bulls lost by 30 points at home tonight. The biggest playoff home loss in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/Akrq11PEB7 — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 23, 2022

The biggest reason why this happened can be boiled down to the fact that the Bulls’ superstar, DeRozan was guarded by none other than Jrue Holiday.

While Marcus Smart might be the current DPOY, it is no secret that Jrue has often been called the toughest player to play 1v1 against. Today he showed his mettle and DeMar finished with a mere 11 points.

This happened tonight. DeRozan finished with 11 points. pic.twitter.com/5rpzLwmgjy — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 23, 2022

Can the Bulls even the series? Or will Milwaukee go home and finish the job? It is all to play for in two days’ time.

