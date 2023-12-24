“The Future Is Now Old Man”: LeBron James Getting Blocked By Chet Holmgren Has NBA Twitter Poking Fun At The Lakers Star

Chet Holmgren made the headlines in the recent home game for the Oklahoma City Thunder as his endeavors embarrassed LeBron James. The 21-year-old blocked the Los Angeles Lakers talisman catching the attention of all the viewers of the match. Following this, NBA Twitter even poked fun at the 38-year-old as they let him know of the changing times around the league.

Advertisement

After a 36-39 scoreline at the end of the first quarter, the Lakers needed a moment of inspiration to put an end to their four-game losing streak. Thus, from the start of the second quarter, the visiting side adopted a more aggressive approach against the in-form hosts. After finally taking the lead, James decided to take matters into his own hands as he attempted to further increase it.

The small forward penetrated into the paint from the high post before receiving a pass from D’Angelo Russell. With his two decades of experience, the 4x champion made his marker commit a block before going around him to score a layup. The setup was executed to near perfection as the away team looked set to score.

Advertisement

However, Chet had other plans as he arrived at the spot to protect the rim from the opponent. The center blocked the effort from LeBron, showcasing his game-reading prowess while helping his side stitch together a quick counter. With approximately nine minutes left in that quarter, the moment turned into a pivotal one as it restricted the deficit to five by keeping the scoreline at 44-49.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/russdimes/status/1738738643718598969?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Holmgren’s desire became the highlight of the match as fans of the league took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their thoughts. One supporter hinted at the rise of young talents in the NBA using an iconic scene from ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ as a reference.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoshMCallaway/status/1738738050472022357?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another put the limelight on the growth of Chet as he received an injury the last time he tried to block James’ layup. “All ball no injuries,” the follower declared upon witnessing the block from the 7’1 youngster.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/slimfalyfe/status/1738745317506556400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The rise of Chet Holmgren following his injury last year

The Thunder franchise had displayed an immense amount of faith in the Minnesota-born while drafting him in 2022. They selected him as the second overall pick in the first round, as the organization continued with its rebuild. Sadly, while playing in a pro-am game before the start of last season, he received an injury to his right foot while contesting LeBron. It sidelined him for an entire campaign, as the newcomer had to wait to make his debut in Oklahoma.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TREErenceMalick/status/1623141519770243076?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following this, it has all panned out well this season for him and his team as they emerge as a potent force in the West. Holmgren had a major role to play in that averaging 17.2-7.9-2.5 in his rookie year while registering 2.7 blocks per game. His shooting skills have also received praise as he is scoring 53.1% from the field.

Thus, despite a rocky start to his NBA career, Chet has made an astonishing comeback. His endeavors have solidified his spot in the race for the Rookie of the Year as the Thunder supporters rely on him to produce miracles.